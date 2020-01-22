Video: MG Hector explodes into a fiery ball in Delhi

An MG Hector, which is said to drive less than 9,000 km, has caught fire in New Delhi's LG House road. This particular model is said to be a petrol DCT variant. The video shows the SUV's front engulfed in dense flames. The fire originated from the front of the vehicle itself. So far, the reason hasn't been confirmed. Luckily, no injuries were reported in this incident. This is the second case of an almost new MG Hector being burnt has surfaced. A previous such incident was reported in Mumbai wherein a diesel model of this SUV burnt to the ground.

The MG Hector was launched in India last year. It currently retails in-between the price range of Rs 12.48 lakh to Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit which is good for 141 hp along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 2.0-litre unit which is good for 168 hp along with 350 Nm of peak torque. The Hector is available with manual as well as automatic transmission options.

The MG Hector comes with a plethora of features and creatures comforts. The list includes a vertical touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and a number of other options. The MG Hector currently competes in the segment of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the Kia Seltos. Soon after the launch, the demand of the Hector was such that MG had to close the bookings of the same for a certain duration of time until the production capacity was increased.