Q1 EV registrations surge 57% to 8.25 lakh; UP leads with 1.17 lakh

Fueled by conventional fuel hikes, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka emerge as dominant hubs, with two-wheelers and three-wheelers spearheading mainstream adoption.

India registered nearly 3 lakh more electric vehicles in the first quarter of FY27 than a year earlier, with registrations surging 56.6% to 8,25,452 units, from 5,27,022 in Q1 FY26, as adoption accelerated across two-wheelers, commercial three-wheelers and passenger cars.

Uttar Pradesh remained the country’s largest EV market with 1,17,388 registrations during April-June, followed by Maharashtra at 93,418 and Karnataka at 76,767 units.

The three states together sold 2,87,573 EVs, accounting for nearly 34.8% of national registrations during the quarter. Tamil Nadu ranked fourth with 71,463 units, taking the contribution of the four biggest markets to 3,59,036 vehicles, or 43.5% of Q1 sales.

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Monthly registrations gained momentum through the quarter, rising from 2,48,567 units in April to 2,71,319 in May and 3,05,566 in June. This marked an increase of 56,999 vehicles, or nearly 23%, between April and June.

June registrations were 12.6% higher than May and 69.7% above the year-ago level. Electric vehicles accounted for 11.95% of overall vehicle registrations during the month, up from 10.71% in May and 9.14% in April.

The acceleration coincided with four petrol and diesel price increases and two CNG revisions in May, which lifted fuel prices by around 7-8%, according to JMK Research.

“With global crude oil prices remaining high, petrol and diesel prices rose by roughly ₹8 per litre in almost 15 days, making the running-cost advantage of EVs more attractive for consumers,” the report said.

State-Wise Breakdown

Uttar Pradesh led the state rankings in each of the three months, with registrations rising from 35,113 in April to 40,772 in May and 41,503 in June, an increase of over 18% in two months. The state alone accounted for around 14.2% of Q1 registrations.

Electric three-wheelers contributed around 58% of Uttar Pradesh’s EV sales, reflecting strong adoption among last-mile passenger and commercial operators.

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Maharashtra recorded 29,808 registrations in April and 28,656 in May before sales surged nearly 22% month on month to 34,954 in June. Electric two-wheelers accounted for around 80% of its June registrations.

Karnataka registered 24,809 vehicles in April, 24,199 in May and 27,759 in June. It retained third position on a cumulative quarterly basis, but Tamil Nadu moved ahead in June after its monthly registrations jumped nearly 36% to 28,153 units.

Tamil Nadu’s rise was supported by its position as a major manufacturing hub, accounting for around 40% of India’s EV production. Electric two-wheelers contributed nearly 85% of the state’s June EV sales.

Segment Performance

In June 2026, India’s high-speed E2W sales increased by 13% month-on-month to 1,93,495 units and registered a strong 75% year-on-year growth, signaling strong momentum in the country’s electric two-wheeler market.

E2W penetration also crossed the 10% mark for the first time, representing a significant milestone in India’s two-wheeler electrification journey and reflecting the segment’s transition from an emerging market to mainstream adoption.

In last six month, TVS Motor led the electric two-wheeler market with 46,999 registrations and a 24.29% share, followed by Bajaj Auto with 43,234 units and 22.34%. Ather Energy held 16.12%, Hero MotoCorp 11.26% and Ola Electric 8.34%.

Electric three-wheeler sales increased to 77,443 units in June, up 8% month on month and around 28% year on year. Electric vehicles accounted for 64.07% of total three-wheeler registrations.

“Given the commercial nature of the segment, operators remain highly cost-sensitive,” JMK Research said, adding that lower running costs were improving the attractiveness of electric three-wheelers amid uncertain fuel-price trends.

The sales of registered passenger E3Ws in Jun 2026 stood at 65,798 units, reflecting a ~9% m-o-m and ~27% y-o-y increase over June 2025, with L5 vehicles continuing to outsell L3 models. The report attributed the shift to stronger manufacturer support, easier financing, service networks, safety and resale value.

The trend continued despite purchase incentives for L5 electric three-wheelers under PM E-DRIVE ending in December 2025, indicating that “adoption is no longer driven by central-level subsidies”, it said.

Electric-car registrations rose 117% year on year and 7.72% month on month to 31,368 units in June. Their share of passenger-vehicle registrations increased to 7.72%, from 4.72% a year earlier.