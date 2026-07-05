Tata’s petrol SUV push gathers pace as rivals hold firm

Sierra shows early traction with a balanced petrol-diesel mix, but Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder and Kia Seltos continue to dominate the segment.

Tata Motors’ push into the petrol SUV segment is beginning to gather momentum, but the homegrown automaker still finds itself playing catch-up in a market where Hyundai, Toyota and Kia have built formidable leads over the years. According to JATO dynamics, Tata Motors’ phased entry into petrol-powered SUVs has started delivering results, with petrol SUV volumes rising 36% year-on-year to 1,17,315 units in the year-to-date period ended May 2026, indicating growing customer acceptance.



While the brand’s petrol strategy has started delivering results, it is only one part of Tata’s broader multi-energy strategy, which continues to be anchored by diesel and electric vehicles. Diesel SUV volumes grew 61% to 40,340 units during the period, electric SUV sales surged 150% to 39,458 units, while CNG volumes increased 32% to 69,221 units. The early signs of traction are most visible in the Sierra. Unlike Tata’s other larger SUVs, the Sierra has achieved a relatively balanced fuel mix, with petrol accounting for 45% of sales and diesel the remaining 55%, indicating that buyers are increasingly embracing the new petrol powertrain. The trend, however, is yet to be replicated across the rest of the portfolio.

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The Harrier continues to draw the bulk of its volumes from electric variants, which account for 59% of sales, while diesel contributes 33% and petrol remains limited to just 7%. The Safari, meanwhile, continues to be overwhelmingly diesel-led, with diesel making up 82% of sales and petrol contributing only 18%. Sources tell FE that a Safari EV is on the way and could go on sale later this year.

Despite the encouraging growth in petrol volumes, Tata’s challenge becomes evident when compared with the established leaders in the mid-size SUV market which is directly represented by the Sierra. Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the petrol segment with a 25% market share, followed by Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder at 22% and Kia Seltos at 19%. Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara accounts for 12%, while the Sierra has captured about 9%, ahead of Honda Elevate (5%), Skoda Kushaq (3%), Renault Duster (3%) and Volkswagen Taigun (2%). The numbers underscore the challenge of entering a segment where incumbents have enjoyed years of market presence despite Tata improving its product visibility and launch cadence.

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The story is similar in the large petrol SUV segment. Mahindra’s XUV 7XO commands a dominant 51% share, followed by MG Hector and Mahindra Scorpio at 13% each and Hyundai Alcazar at 11%. Tata’s Safari accounts for 7% and the Harrier 5%, leaving the two models with a combined share of roughly 12%. The data suggests Tata’s petrol strategy is still in its early stages, evolving as part of the company’s broader multi-energy play rather than as a standalone growth driver.

Mid-size petrol SUVs market share May 26 – YTD Model Market share Hyundai Creta 25% Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 22% Kia Seltos 19% Maruti Grand Vitara 12% Tata Sierra 9% Honda Elevate 5% Skoda Kushaq 3% Renault Duster 3% Volkswagen Taigun 2%

Large petrol SUVs