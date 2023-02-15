Updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: What’s new

For added safety, the updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard.

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the updated version of the Ciaz sedan with new safety features, dual-tone colours and a new price. The ‘Dual-Tone’ in the updated Ciaz’s nomenclature comes from its dual-tone colour schemes that include red with a black roof, brown with a black roof and grey with a black roof. Let’s take a look at what all is new in the sedan.

Updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price and features

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz dual-tone price starts at Rs. 11.14 lakh, ex-showroom for the manual version and Rs. 12.34 lakh, ex-showroom for the automatic version. The Ciaz Dual Tone is based on its top-end Alpha variant. For the base Sigma variant, the price starts at Rs. 9.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

For added safety, the updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard. The sedan also gets dual airbags, rear parking sensors, Isofix child seat anchorage Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

The updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15 engine, which produces 103 bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine also features Smart Hybrid technology and claims a fuel efficiency of 20.65 kmpl for manual and 20.04 kmpl for automatic variants. The engine is mated to a 4-speed torque convertor automatic transmission or a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Besides the dual-tone options, the updated Ciaz is available in seven single-tone paint schemes: Blue, Brown, Black, Grey, Silver, Red and White.