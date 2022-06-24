Toyota Hyryder first official teaser revealed: Global debut on July 1 [Video]

The first-ever official teaser video of the upcoming Toyota Hyryder has been revealed. This mid-size SUV will make its global debut on July 1, 2022, and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Toyota is gearing up to introduce its all-new mid-size SUV in the Indian market. This Japanese carmaker’s upcoming SUV is internally codenamed ‘D22’ while its official nameplate will be ‘Hyryder’. It will make its global debut in India on July 1, 2022. Now, ahead of the world premiere, Toyota has teased the SUV for the first time ever in an official video.

The teaser video reveals that the upcoming Toyota Hyryder SUV will get a massive front fascia that’s reminiscent of some Lexus models. It will get a new slim-looking grille with a thin strip of chrome, just like the facelifted Glanza, which will be flanked by LED DRLs. The SUV’s all-LED headlamps will be positioned lower on the bumper.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

This mid-size SUV will get a hybrid badge on the side fenders, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and body cladding all around with skid plates at the front and rear. While the exact equipment on offer isn’t known yet, one can expect it to be pretty feature-rich. The upcoming Toyota Hyryder is expected to be powered by a 103 bhp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and AT.

It is also likely to get a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol motor, paired with an eCVT that might offer a first-in-segment AWD as well. The Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming mid-size SUV are being developed collaboratively and they will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. They will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.73 crore: Check images

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.