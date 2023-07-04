Tata Harrier EV officially unveiled: What to expect?

Tata Motors has showcased the Harrier EV on social media platforms and confirmed when the SUV is expected to be launched.

Tata Motors recently bowled a bouncer which left everyone stunned as the Harrier EV officially broke cover. The Indian automobile manufacturer shared the image of the upcoming all-electric full-sized SUV on various social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Tata Motors had earlier showcased the Harrier EV at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Tata Harrier EV: What’s new?

As mentioned earlier, Tata Motors had unveiled the Harrier earlier this year but the latest teaser shows the premium bronze and white dual-tone paint of the EV SUV. To make the design stand out further, the carmaker has used all-black paints in several parts of the vehicle. Tata Motors has updated the EV’s front fascia, making it distinctive from the ICE version. Going by the image shared by the manufacturer, the Harrier EV gets a connecting LED DRL strip above the enclosed front grille.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Tata Harrier EV: Launch expected?

Tata Motors has officially been tight-lipped on the launch of the Harrier EV, but based on an interaction on the social post, the company confirmed that the EV will make its debut in 2024. Replying to a query on the bookings and launch of the Harrier EV on Twitter, Tata Motors replied, “… see yourself driving one in 2024.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Harrier EV: Specs and Features

At the Auto Expo, Tata Motors confirmed that the Harrier EV will be powered by dual electric motors and an all-wheel-drive system. Even though the company has not confirmed any battery and performance figures, the Harrier EV is expected to return a range of 400-500km per charge. Furthermore, the Harrier EV will offer various charging options like vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.