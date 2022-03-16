Tata Altroz DCA (automatic) India launch on 21st March: Bookings open

The new Tata Altroz DCA (automatic) will be launched in India on March 21, 2022. Bookings for the same are open and it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.

Tata Motors has officially announced that the new Altroz DCA (automatic) will be launched in India on March 21, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. One can book this premium hatchback by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership. Tata Altroz was first launched in India in January 2020 and it will get an automatic transmission after two years of its official launch.

Currently, the Tata Altroz is offered with three engine options. The first one is a 86 hp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. It also gets a 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill that develops 88 hp. All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) transmission will be offered with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol version of the car.

Apart from the introduction of the new DCA gearbox, the company will also offer a new Opera Blue paint scheme with the car. However, in terms of features on offer, it is expected to remain unchanged. Tata Altroz is a fairly-equipped car as it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, cruise control, and safety features like dual front airbags, etc.

The new Tata Altroz DCA will be offered with the XT, XZ, XZ+, and Dark Edition variants of the car. This premium hatchback is currently priced in India between Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.69 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming DCA automatic transmission variants of the car to charge a slight premium over the manual counterparts. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.

