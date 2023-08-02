A fully-electric Mahindra Thar has been in discussion in the past, but no conclusive evidence for the same has been provided yet.

Mahindra & Mahindra recently teased a new pickup truck based on the Scorpio N which is expected to make its global debut in South Africa on August 15. Dubbed as the ‘Global Pik Up Vision concept’, the pickup truck was teased by the automaker on its social media handles a few days back.

Now, as per reports, Mahindra will also showcase a fully-electric concept to the Thar alongside the Global Pik Up Vision concept. The concept will reportedly present a vision for future off-roaders with a fully-electric drivetrain. The EV prototype is speculated to offer a wide range of advanced features.

Mahindra Thar Electric: Crab walking off-roader?

Among the many features speculated, reports indicate the inclusion of a crab steer or crab walking functionality, similar to something which is being offered in the GMC Hummer EV. This feature allows all four wheels in a vehicle to turn a near 45-degree angle, thus, enabling it to to roll sideways. This functionality is very useful in a tight parking space or even a 360-degree burnout.

Mahindra Thar Electric rendered (Pic credit: bimbledesigns/Instagram)

Given the Thar’s branding, its electric derivative will certainly get a 4×4 drivetrain. However, unlike other EVs which get a dual-motor setup, the fully-electric Thar could feature a quad-motor setup where each wheel gets its individual power source.

Mahindra Thar Electric platform

Specific details regarding the upcoming Thar Electric are still unknown. It is reported that the prototype will sit on either the existing ladder-on-frame chassis as its ICE sibling or the new, dedicated-EV platform that the company is currently developing.

While Mahindra hasn’t opted for a monocoque chassis for any of its rugged all-terrain machines yet, the company might go in this direction keeping the electrified future in mind. It will also help reduce weight of the vehicle, which is very critical for a battery-powered vehicle.

Further, a monocoque chassis also solves the packaging problem of the long and cross members, thus allowing more space for the battery pack. That said, these limitations haven’t stopped automakers from opting a ladder-on-frame architecture for an EV, the prime example being the Ford F-150 Lightning.

#MahindraScorpioN pickup truck concept teased: Global debut on August 15!



What are your thoughts on the upcoming pickup version of the #ScorpioN? Tell us in the comments below!@Mahindra_Auto #Mahindra #Scorpio pic.twitter.com/K71IrY3tRz — Express Drives (@ExpressDrives) July 29, 2023

Mahindra Thar Electric expected launch

Since only a concept will be revealed, the company will first need to study the market feasibility of an all-electric Thar. More details regarding the Mahindra Thar Electric can only be confirmed once it is officially revealed.

(Source: Autocar India)