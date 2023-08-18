BE.05 along with the rest of the Born Electric range have been designed at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the UK.

The Futurescape event organised by Mahindra & Mahindra in Cape Town, South Africa was a preview to the automaker’s grand future plans which revolved around smart and clean mobility. Highlights of the event were the Global Pik Up based on Scorpio N and the all-electric Thar.e concepts.

Besides these concept prototypes, Mahindra also revealed a new dedicated logo for its upcoming all-electric range of vehicles, including the BE range and XUV range comprising XUV.e8 and XUV.e9.

Mahindra BE.05 teased

Among the host of electric SUVs presently under development, the upcoming BE.05 gained quite a bit of traction when a concept of the same was unveiled in London last year. On the backdrop of the recently concluded event in South Africa, the camaker has shared a sneak peek of a pre-production prototype of the BE.05 electric SUV.

Mahindra BE.05 aerial view (Pic: BosePratap/twitter)

The teaser image shared by the company’s design head, Pratap Bose, on his personal social media handles, shows a bird’s-eye view of the upcoming coupe electric SUV. The images give a clear view of the large panoramic glass roof which appears to be fixed. It’s difficult to reveal at this point if this enormous glass roof will make it to the final production-spec model or not.

Further, the aerial view also reveals the wraparound windshield graphic from this angle as well as the sculpted bonnet. At the rear, the tailgate features a roof-mounted spoiler on top that appears to be split along with an LED light bar. The receding coupe-like roofline is also clearly visible in one of the images.

Also Read Mahindra Thar electric SUV makes debut as concept; launch after 2026

Mahindra BE.05 specs, features

Mahindra has already started testing the upcoming BE.05 on roads. Test mules of the electric crossover have been spotted on a few occasions in recent months. It is expected to hit showrooms in October 2025 and will sit above XUV400 in Mahindra’s all-electric lineup.

Mahindra BE.05 (Pic: BosePratap/twitter)

The battery-powered SUV will be underpinned by Mahindra BE.05 and will come in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. The former will feature a single motor mounted on the rear axle with a peak output rated at 281 bhp and 535 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the latter will offer a twin-motor setup– one motor on each axle, with the rear motor producing 108 bhp and 135 Nm of torque, although combined output is yet to be revealed.

The electric motors will be sourced from Volkswagen. Mahindra will offer BE.05 with a 79kWh battery pack with LFP cells which claim to offer a higher energy density and a slower discharge in comparison to NMC cells. On using a 175kWh DC fast charger, the battery could be rejuvenated to 80% in just 30 minutes.