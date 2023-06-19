Koenigsegg Regera sets new production car record for 0-400-0 kmph

Koenigsegg has set a new world record for a production car, setting a 0-400-0 kmph run in 28.81 seconds.

Koenigsegg has set a new world record for a production car, setting a 0-400-0 kmph run in 28.81 seconds.



ED Desk

Koenigsegg is back at it, smashing world records for acceleration and braking. This time, it’s the Koenigsegg Regera, setting a new production car world record for 0-400-0 kmph in 28.81 seconds. The Swedish carmaker has broken its own record.

Previously, the most famous record was the 2019 0-400-0 kmph record at 31.49 seconds, which beat Koenigsegg’s 2017 0-400-0 kmph record that was set by the Agera RS at 33.29 seconds.

Regera is Swedish for ‘To Reign’, and was conceived and engineered ten years ago and still managed to set a new record, thanks to the new Cup2R tyres from Michelin and a smoother track compared to previous record runs.

The Regera was launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015 and quickly sold out its limited edition run of 80 cars. The first cars were delivered in 2018, and the production run came to an end in 2022.

Powering the Koenigsegg Regera is an in-house developed twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 that makes 1500bhp, sending power to the rear wheels without transmission. The car uses something called a Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) propulsion system.

“This specific record is one that means a lot to Koenigsegg,” says Christian von Koenigsegg, Founder and CEO of Koenigsegg, “as it’s a record that covers every aspect of extreme performance. The fact that the Regera can still surprise and amaze the automotive world after all this time is a testament not only to its timeless design but to engineering and technology that was way ahead of the curve.”