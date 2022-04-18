Hyundai becomes the first automaker to enter the community-based NFT market

Hyundai Motor Company becomes the first automaker in the world to enter the community-based NFT market. The company has entered this space in collaboration with the ‘Meta Kongz’ NFT brand.

Hyundai Motor Company today announced that it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in collaboration with the ‘Meta Kongz’ NFT brand. By doing so, it becomes the first automaker to enter this market with its own NFT community, including the Hyundai NFT official website and channels on Discord and Twitter. While the Hyundai NFT Discord and Twitter channels opened on April 15, the official NFT website will go live in May 2022.

Hyundai says that the NFT community will provide its users with the Hyundai brand experience in the metaverse by sharing NFTs depicting its mobility solutions. By providing dedicated channels for the Hyundai NFT community, the company aims to manage the asset value of its NFTs. The online platforms will provide an open 24/7 communications channel between the company and community members, with real-time updates on the asset value of its NFTs.

The South Korean carmaker also released a short film introducing the Hyundai NFT universe concept ‘Metamobility universe,’ which reflects its vision of the ‘Metamobility’ concept revealed at CES 2022. Hyundai will issue 30 limited editions of‘ Hyundai x Meta Kongz’ NFTs on April 20 to commemorate the release of the film. The company says that the profits earned from the sale of Hyundai NFTs will be used for the project’s management and community members.

Commenting on the occasion, Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division, said, “The Hyundai NFT universe will extend the Hyundai brand experience, especially with MZ generation, in a completely new way, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation in both the real world and in the metaverse.” He further added, “We are extremely excited to introduce ‘Metamobility’ through our own NFTs and start this journey with ‘Meta Kongz’.”

It is worth mentioning that in India, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited also recently announced its entry into the NFT (non-fungible token) universe, with the release of its first tranche of tokens. Mahindra became the first Indian automotive OEM to enter this space. The first NFT offerings from Mahindra are based on the iconic Thar SUV and released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra. However, Hyundai Motor Company entered the NFT market with its own NFT community, including the Hyundai NFT official website and channels on Discord and Twitter.

