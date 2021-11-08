Hyundai Alcazar reaches Mexican market: Dubbed Hyundai Creta Grand

Here is the new Hyundai Creta Grand, and it goes on sale in the Mexican market. Well, it fundamentally is the rechristened version of the Alcazar that has been on sale in the Indian market for some time now.

2022 Hyundai Creta Grand

 

Hyundai Creta is South Korean carmaker’s one of the best-selling products in a variety of markets. Based on the mid-size SUV, the company sells a 7-seater SUV in the Indian market called Alcazar. Now, the Alcazar is also sold in the Mexican market as well, but with a different name – Hyundai Creta Grand. The SUV is exported from India to Mexico and retails at a starting price of MP 455,000 (Rs. 16.80 lakh). The Hyundai Creta Grand retails in two variants in the Mexican market, namely GLS Premium and Limited AT. The more expensive of the two – Limited AT, is priced at MP 498,000 (Rs. 18.40 lakh).

For the most part, the Creta Grand is identical to the Alcazar. It continues to don a massive grille on the front finished in dark chrome theme. The design for the LED headlamps also remains the same. Other design details include – 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome-finished door handles, silver-finished roof rails and side step, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and more. In Mexico, the Creta Grand will only be available in the 7-seat configuration. The 6-seat variant remains exclusive to the Indian market for now.

Talking of specifications, the Creta Grand boasts of similar dimensions as the Alcazar. However, it only gets a 2.0L naturally-aspirated motor in the Mexican market, along with a 6-speed MT as standard fitment across the range. In the Indian market, the Alcazar is also offered with a 1.5L oil burner and manual gearbox as an option. The 2.0L motor dishes out 157 Hp and 191 Nm as its peak output, and it comes with three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport. Furthermore, there are traction control modes on offer – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Talking of the features, Hyundai Creta Grand is as loaded as the India-spec Alcazar. The list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 10.25-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and more.

