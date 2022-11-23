scorecardresearch

Force Urbania van launched in India: Priced from Rs 28.99 lakh

The all-new Force Urbania has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 28.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This van will be offered in 10-seater, 13-seater and 17-seater variants.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Pune-based utility vehicle manufacturer, Force Motors, has introduced its new Urbania van in the Indian market. The all-new Force Urbania has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 28.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This van will be available in multiple wheelbase options that will offer 10-seater, 13-seater and 17-seater variants. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned below. 

Force Urbania price in india

Force Urbania: Variant-wise prices

Force Urbania VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
13-seater Rs 28.99 lakh
10-seaterRs 29.50 lakh
17-seaterRs 31.25 lakh

Force Motors is offering the new Urbania van in three variants. The medium wheelbase (13-seater) version is priced at Rs 28.99 lakh, the short wheelbase (10-seater) variant retails at Rs 29.50 lakh while the top-spec long wheelbase (17-seater) version of the van is priced at Rs 31.25 lakh, all prices ex-showroom pan India. 

Force Urbania features

Force Urbania: Engine Specifications

The new Force Urbania is powered by a Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre CR ED TCIC diesel engine. This motor churns out 114 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it does its duty in the Force Traveller as well. 

Force Urbania seating layout

Force Urbania: Features and Safety

In terms of features, the Force Urbania gets an all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, up to 8-speaker audio system and safety features like airbags, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera. 

