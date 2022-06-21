Ferrari Purosangue SUV to make its global debut in September 2022

The all-new Ferrari Purosangue SUV will make its world premiere in September 2022. Upon its arrival, this super SUV will lock horns with the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, etc.

It is no secret that Ferrari is gearing up to venture into the world of SUVs. The Italian supercar manufacturer has recently officially confirmed that its performance-oriented sport utility vehicle, Ferrari Purosangue, will make a global debut in September 2022. Ferrari has previously even teased the Purosangue on its social media platforms, hinting at what its maiden SUV will look like.

The teaser image of the new Ferrari Purosangue SUV was finished in the classic Ferrari Rosso Corsa shade. In terms of design, it appears to get a long low-slung bonnet, and slim C-shaped all-LED headlamps, which are reminiscent of the SF90 Stradale sports car. Moreover, this new super SUV’s images formerly got leaked on the internet, revealing some interesting details.

For instance, the upcoming Purosangue will get a sloping roofline, five-spoke alloy wheels, slim LED taillamps with a full-width connecting LED lightbar, and quad exhaust tips. Ferrari’s first SUV will also sport body cladding all-around for a rugged appeal. On the inside, it is expected to get a completely new layout for the interior and will be pretty rich in terms of equipment on offer.

Talking about powertrain options, while the exact details aren’t known yet, this super SUV is likely to get three engine options, namely a V6 motor, a V8 with plug-in-hybrid set-up, and a full-blown V12 engine. The all-new Ferrari Purosangue SUV will make its global debut later this year and upon arrival, it will rival the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, etc.

