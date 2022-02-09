Exclusive: Hyundai Venue Facelift mule appears on Indian roads

The Hyundai Venue facelift’s test mule makes its first appearance on the Indian roads. The updated model is likely to launch by the mid of this year.

The Hyundai Venue has held the position as the best-selling compact SUV in our market. However, it is now showing its age with new products entering the segment. The Venue is all set to receive a mid-life refresh, and the test mule of the Hyundai Venue facelift was recently seen on foreign roads. Now the test mule has made its first-ever appearance on our roads as well. Thanks to our friend Kliffy Fertle for sharing these images with us. He adds that the vehicle was spotted around Hyundai’s factory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Now talking of the changes that can be seen on the test mule, thanks to the thick sheets of camo for keeping the details under wraps. However, a set of redesigned alloy wheels can be seen here. Also, a new set of tail lamps are visible on the Venue facelift’s test mule. On the front-end, headlamps use the existing layout with LED DRLS bordering the cluster. Nevertheless, expect the nose to don some noticeable changes. New bumper with redesigned scuff plate and Tucson-like radiator grille are reported to be on the cards. Around the rear fascia, a tweaked bumper is likely to make its way on the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift.

The Venue is expected to feature some changes on the inside as well. An all-digital instrument cluster, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, increased connectivity features, and a 7-speaker Bose sound system are anticipated to make their way on the facelifted Hyundai Venue. Although, the space on the inside will remain identical since Hyundai will not be altering the dimensions of the SUV.

For mechanicals, existing engine-transmission choices will be retained. The Venue is currently available with 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. Transmission choices comprise 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed MT. Expect the Hyundai Venue facelift to hit the showroom floors by mid-2022 with a slight hike in price. Once launched, it will continue to compete with its current set of rivals – Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300.