Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

The French automaker will make its brand’s commercial debut with the Citroen C5 Aircros. The first model will be assembled in India before the more localised volume products arrive later.

Citroën today launched two ‘La Maison Citroën’ showrooms in Delhi and Gurugram. These showrooms are among the first ‘La Maison Citroën’ network in India that will begin pre-bookings of the C5 Aircross on 1st March 2021. The showrooms include test drive experience and after-sales services. The showroom includes a digital ecosystem with experiences like ATAWADAC reception Bar, high-definition 3D configurator, Citroen Origins touchscreen.

As part of the ‘360° Comfort’ strategy for India, Citroën will offer a range of services encompassing finance and leasing services through Citroën Finance and Insurance and a 30-minute Guaranteed Trade-In facility.

L’Atelier Citroen, the aftersales workshop, will offer services include: Anytime Anywhere Access, Virtual Remote Diagnostics, 180-Minute RSA Guarantee, Periodic Service & Maintenance with Pickup & Drop, and Genuine Spare Parts availability within 24 hours.

Also read: India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

The showrooms in Delhi and Gurugram will offer Service on Wheels for service or repair jobs at the customer’s doorstep.

The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC experience (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and a unique High Definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360° view and personalise their product and services, Roland Bouchara, SVP, Sales & Marketing, Citroën India, said.

Citroën is all about comfort and digital innovation, and through this La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchasing journey. At the time of launch of the C5 Aircross SUV, La Maison Citroen will welcome customers in 10 main cities in India, Joël Verany, VP, Sales & Network, Citroën India said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.