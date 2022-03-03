2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift launch on 15th March: Here’s what to expect

The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be launched in India on 15th March. Upon launch, this premium hatchback will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.

Toyota India has today officially shared a sneak peek of the upcoming facelifted Glanza. The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be launched in India on 15th March. Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and it was first launched in June 2019. Recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced the facelifted Baleno in India and now we will get to see the same set of updates on the Glanza too.

However, it seems that the carmaker will make some visual changes in the Glanza Facelift to differentiate both the products from each other. For instance, the teaser image reveals that the new Glanza will get a revised grille, new bumpers and distinct headlamps from the new Baleno. It will get new alloy wheels too. Moreover, on the inside, it is expected to get a new upholstery.

In terms of the feature list, however, there will be no changes. The new Toyota Glanza Facelift will be loaded with features up to the gills. It will get a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 40+ connected car features. Some other features will include a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, an all-LED lighting system, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc.

This is how the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno looks

Powering the new 2022 Toyota Glanza will be a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system to boost fuel economy. It will churn out 88.5 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Upon launch, the new Toyota Glanza will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.

