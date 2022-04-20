The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on April 21, 2022. Here’s what to expect from this updated Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga-rival!

Maruti Suzuki is on a spree of car launches this year. Having launched the updated Ertiga just last week, India’s largest carmaker is now all set to introduce the facelifted XL6 tomorrow. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on April 21, 2022. Here’s what you can expect from this updated Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga-rival!

Cosmetic Updates

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get a bunch of cosmetic updates. For instance, this six-seater MPV will get an updated front fascia with a revised front grille and minor tweaks on the bumpers. The company will also offer new larger 16-inch wheels with redesigned alloys. It is expected to be offered in six colour schemes and will get dual-tone options as well.

Enhanced Feature List

With the facelifted XL6, Maruti Suzuki will try to lure young buyers by offering new-age features. The company has already teased that it will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Suzuki’s connected car tech, a 360-degree parking camera, ventilated front seats, etc. It is also expected to get a wireless smartphone charger, TPMS, and many more goodies.

New Engine and Gearbox

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift will be powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in the new Ertiga too. This motor develops 101 hp of maximum power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Additional Safety Equipment

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be offered with safety features like ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, reverse parking sensors, and four airbags as standard across all the variants. This people mover will also be equipped with Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is currently priced between Rs 10.14 lakh – Rs 12.02 lakh, ex-showroom. With a host of updates and the inclusion of new features, one can expect the upcoming XL6 to charge a slight premium over the current prices. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.