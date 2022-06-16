2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift launched: Priced from Rs 7.53 lakh

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, etc.

Hyundai Motor India has today introduced the facelifted Venue in the country. The 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. One can book this sub-compact SUV for a token amount of Rs 21,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership.

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift gets a host of cosmetic updates along with the addition of a bunch of new features. This is its first major revamp in three years since its launch in May 2019. It sports Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. At the front, the Venue gets a massive dark chrome grille flanked by turn indicators while the squarish headlamps with LED DRLs are positioned below.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The side profile sports multi-spoke alloy wheels while at the rear, it gets connected LED taillamps. The layout of the interior remains unchanged but it gets a host of new features, including 11 segment-first ones, and the D-cut steering wheel is now offered across the range. It features a 2-step rear reclining seat, 60+ Bluelink connected car features, Home to car (H2C) support with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

The new Hyundai Venue’s powertrain options remain unchanged but it gets three drive modes, namely Normal, Eco, and Sport. It gets an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed MT, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with 6-speed iMT & 7-speed DCT, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel unit with 6-speed MT. It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

Also Read: Top 10 best-selling SUVs in May 2022: Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.