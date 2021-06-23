Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Retro Yamaha against a purpose-built ADV

If you are in the market with a budget of under Rs 1.2 lakh, you now have the option of a Yamaha FZ-X or a Hero XPulse 200 and hence, we must compare them on specs, features and price

By:June 23, 2021 3:24 PM

There was at first much anticipation and speculation over Yamaha’s potential new affordable adventure motorcycle and then the word on the street changed to it being a retro-themed one. So, many had been expecting something like the XSR155 which seemed likely because Yamaha already has the MT-15 here. But surely the XSR155 would’ve been an expensive affair compared to what they eventually launched last week, the FZ-X. Hoping to tap into the popularity of affordable classic-styled motorcycles, the FZ-X is priced at Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom). This is rather much more affordable than, say, the Classic 350 but it has a commuter’s heart in there. And then there are rivals like the Hero XPulse 200 or the cheaper 200T that compete directly in terms of price. If you are in the market with a budget of under Rs 1.2 lakh, you have the option of these two and hence, we must compare them

Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Design

Based on the Yamaha FZ with which it shares its engine and frame, the FZ-X boasts a fresh design and a more upright riding stance. It has a neo-retro theme to it with a round headlamp casing, teardrop fuel tank and a classic-styled seat. The FZ-X is a road-oriented motorcycle for comfortable daily commutes.

On the other hand, the XPulse 200 is a full-fledged adventure motorcycle with a slim seat, raised suspension, a raised front fender and other off-road elements. While the FZ-X has road-focussed block pattern tyres, the XPulse has comparatively chunkier dual-purpose tyres as stock fitment.

Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Features

The FZ-X will come with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED head and tail lamps, single-channel ABS. The company also states that the engine boasts a hybrid tech to deliver a power assist.

The XPulse 200 too gets an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, single-channel ABS. While the seat height of the Xpulse is 823 mm, that of the FZ-X is 810 mm. The FZ-X tips the scale at 139 kg, while the XPulse weighs in at 157 kg (kerb).

Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Engine

The newly-launched Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine that it shares with the Yamaha FZ. It makes 12.4 hp and 13.7 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The XPulse 200 is powered by a 199.6cc oil-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC engine that puts out 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Also read: Yamaha FZ-X genuine accessory price list: Seat cover, LED indicators and more

Yamaha FZ-X vs Hero XPulse 200: Colours, variants and price

The Yamaha FZ-X has been priced at Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom) for the standard version without Bluetooth connectivity and Rs 1,19,800 (ex-showroom) for the model with Yamaha Motorcycle Connect. It gets three colour options – Matt Copper, Black and Metallic Blue.

The XPulse 200 is priced at Rs 1,18,230 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), placing it in the middle of the two FZ-X variants. There is also a more affordable variant available, the XPulse 200T which is a road-oriented motorcycle and retails at Rs 1,15,800 (ex-showroom). Plus, Hero MotoCorp also offers a rally kit for the XPulse 200 at Rs 38,000.

