TVS One-Make Championship selection round to be held on 27th March in Mumbai

The 2022 edition of the TVS One-Make Championship for Women and Rookie category will be held in Mumbai on March 27, 2022. The participants will be riding the race-tuned TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RR 200 respectively.

TVS Racing has announced that the selection round of the TVS One-Make Championship for Women and Rookie category will be held in Mumbai on March 27, 2022. The factory racing team of TVS Motor Company has invited aspiring racers to participate in the 2022 edition of the TVS One-Make Championship. The session will include a full-day training school conducted by national champions of TVS Racing that will help riders familiarise themselves with the race motorcycles.

While the selection round of the TVS One-Make Championship will be held at Ajmera IndiKarting in Mumbai, the final round of selection will take place in Chennai at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in May this year. The interested candidates can register for the same by contacting on this number: +91 96322-53833. The entry fee for the women category has been set at Rs 1,500 while for the Rookie category, one will have to pay Rs 1,600.

The riders aspiring to participate in the women’s category will be riding the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, whereas, the Rookie category participants will be testing their ability on the TVS Apache RR 200. TVS Racing’s Rookie Category is open to young riders between 11 and 18 years, and it is a platform to nurture young motorsport talent in India. To compete in the women’s category, one must have a valid two-wheeler driving license.

Moreover, the Rookie as well as under-18 women participants must have a Level-1 FMSCI certified training received from any racing training school. TVS Racing has revealed that the selected racers will compete in five rounds for the championship. Post the final selection round in Chennai, the racers will undergo specific training under the aegis of the national champion riders from TVS Racing to hone their racing skills before the 2022 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) begins.

