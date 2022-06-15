Pure EV scooter bursts in flame in Gujarat: Are they really safe?

Pure EV’s EPluto 7G electric scooter caught fire in Patan, Gujarat. While the cause of this particular incident isn’t known yet, this is the fifth incident of fire related to Pure Energy’s electric scooter.

In the last couple of months, several electric scooters caught fire in India raising eyebrows over the safety standard of EVs. These include e-scooters from Ola Electric, Jitendra New EV, Okinawa, and Pure Energy EV. The most number of cases have been related to Pure EV products and today yet another Pure EV electric scooter burst into flames in Gujarat.

As per the viral videos on social media, Pure EV’s EPluto 7G electric scooter caught fire in Patan, Gujarat, while it was plugged for charging outside a house. No casualties were reported. While the cause of this particular incident isn’t known yet, this is the fifth incident of fire related to Pure Energy’s electric scooters.

Previously, four other Pure EV e-scooters caught fire, the fourth one being reported last month from Hyderabad. In the Hyderabad incident, the owner explained that while travelling with his friend, the e-scooter suddenly stopped. Upon opening the battery compartment, smoke started billowing out and eventually it caught fire. The owner even filed a police complaint, as per reports.

It is worth noting that Pure EV recalled 2,000 electric scooters in April this year. The recall was issued for its ETrance+ and EPluto 7G e-scooters, the latter being the same model which caught fire in Hyderabad and Gujarat recently. As per our insider sources, Pure EV doesn’t source battery packs from anywhere else. Thus, the company is accountable for fire incidents.

So, are Pure EV’s electric scooters really safe, and what Pure EV does to address these issues? It will be interesting to watch. We will update this story in case we get any official response from the company.

