New TVS 110cc motorcycle launching tomorrow: Why Hero Splendor 110 needs to worry

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch a new product tomorrow and this is one of the rarest times when there is very little idea about what the upcoming product will be. However, as per our sources close to the development, the new offering will be a 110cc commuter motorcycle and its styling will be unlike any other TVS bike till date. While some reports on the internet are suggesting that the new TVS motorcycle will be called the Radeon, we do not think that this will be the case. The new TVS 110cc motorcycle will come with a radical design language so that it can appeal more to the buyers, especially the younger ones. With that being said, expect the styling of the bike to be different than the rest of the commuters in the company's line up like the TVS Victor, TVS Star City Plus and TVS Sport.

One interesting thing to note here is that the upcoming 110cc TVS motorcycle will get features like navigation and smartphone connectivity. TVS latest offering in the 125cc segment, Ntorq already gets the said features and hence, the said bits are already at the company's disposal. One can also expect the bike to come with a semi-digital instrument cluster as such units are rapidly being implemented even on mass-market offerings. Also, expect the motorcycle to get twin pilot lamps and an LED tail lamp along with clear lens turning winkers for a more premium feel.

This will definitely give TVS an edge over its rivals as such features are currently not a common sight on budget-centric motorcycles in India. As far as pricing goes, the new TVS 110cc motorcycle is expected to be priced close to Rs 50,000 (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of Hero Splendor 110 and Honda CD 110 Dream. More details on the new TVS motorcycle will be out tomorrow so stay tuned with us for all the details on the same.