Lectrix LXS G2.0 & 3.0 e-scooters launched: Claims up to 105 km range

Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group, has introduced a new e-scooter in India. The 2023 Lectrix LXS electric scooter has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 97,999, ex-showroom. It is offered in two variants: LXS G2.0 and LXS 3.0. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin from August 16, 2023.
Lectrix LXS e-scooters: Variant-wise prices
|Make and model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Lectrix LXS G2.0
|Rs 1.03 lakh
|Lectrix LXS G3.0
|To be announced
Lectrix has launched the new LXS G2.0 at Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom, and the prices of the LXS G3.0 are yet to be announced. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the first 10,000 customers will get the Lectrix LXS G2.0 at a special introductory price of Rs 97,999, ex-showroom. As per the company, these e-scooters will be available in over 100 cities across the country.
Lectrix LXS e-scooters: Battery, range and performance
The Lectrix LXS G2.0 gets a 2.3 kWh battery pack while the LXS G3.0 features a 3 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a riding range of up to 80 km and up to 105 km on a single charge. These e-scooters get two riding modes: Eco & Power and have a top speed of up to 60 kmph.
Lectrix LXS e-scooters: Hardware and features
In terms of hardware, the new Lectrix LXS e-scooters get telescopic front forks and coil spring shockers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum units at either end with CBS. They run on sheetmetal 10-inch wheels. The LXS electric scooters also get some useful features such as navigation assist, follow-me headlamp, keyless access, emergency SOS alert and more.
