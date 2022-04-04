Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade price cut massively by Rs 10 lakh: New vs old prices here

The price of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade has been slashed by a massive Rs 10 lakh. This litre-class high-performance Japanese motorcycle is now priced from Rs 23.11 lakh, ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana).

Honda Two-wheelers India has slashed the prices of its flagship motorcycle, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, significantly. The new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade was announced for the Indian market in mid-2020 while the motorcycle was officially launched last year at a starting price of Rs 32.68 lakh, ex-showroom. However, it has now received a massive price cut of almost Rs 10 lakh and currently retails from Rs 23.11 lakh, ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana).

The new vs old starting prices of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade are mentioned in the table below:

Make & Model New Price Old Price Difference Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Rs 23.11 lakh Rs 32.68 lakh Rs 9.57 lakh

While Honda has not yet sent any press statement justifying the reason for a massive price cut, the new price list has been updated on the company’s official BigWing India website. The new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is currently offered in India in two colour variants. Its STD Black variant is now priced at Rs 23.11 lakh, while the STD Red colour scheme retails at Rs 23.62 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana).

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

It is worth mentioning that at its earlier price, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade was almost twice as expensive as its rivals, which include the Kawasaki ZX-10R (Rs 15.83 lakh), Ducati Panigale V4 (starts at Rs 23.50 lakh), and the Aprilia RSV4 (Rs 23.69 lakh), all prices ex-showroom. The new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is the most powerful Fireblade ever! Powering this motorcycle is a 1000cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, Inline-4 cylinder engine.

The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade churns out a staggering 214.5 hp of maximum power at 14,500 RPM and 113 Nm of peak torque at 12,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) as well. For braking duties, the motorcycle features dual 330 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: Comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.