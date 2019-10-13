Honda 150cc motorcycles that were fun-to-ride but didn’t do well in India

It seems Honda has had an on-off relationship with its 150cc customers. In fact, the Japanese motorcycle maker opened its solo innings in the Indian market with a 150cc scooter. Thereon it concentrated its efforts on a 150cc motorcycle and then moved to smaller capacity commuters. However, the focus came back on a premium 150cc commuter and thereon to a racier one with an all-new engine. This apart, Honda also enhanced the engine capacity and launched another bunch of motorcycles. While these bikes were fun-to-ride, they didn't exactly click with the audience. Here is a list of such motorcycles and their timeline.

Honda Eterno

Honda's maiden attempt at the 150cc segment had a geared scooter donning the captain's hat. In fact, the Eterno 150 came in right after the Activa, in 2002. The Eterno came at a time when Kinetic Honda was nearly going out. The scooter boasted an inoffensive if bulky (by today's standards) styling. It's 147.7cc air-cooled engine made a measly 8hp and 10.60Nm. The gearbox was a 4-speed unit and shifting duties were by the left hand. The scooter weighed 140kg and the top speed was 86kmph. One good aspect about the Eterno was that it was super smooth. The fuel efficiency too was decent. With the Activa, people gravitated towards it for the ease of gearless commuting. We still know a few people who swear by the Eterno. Eventually when it was discontinued in 2009, the Eterno was priced at Rs 48,000.

Honda CB Dazzler

In 2008, Honda brought in a premium alternative to the Unicorn. The Honda CB Dazzler had a muscular styling to it. It also had a semi-digital instrument console as well as front and rear disc brakes. At 138kg, it was light too. The engine made the same amount of power as the Unicorn but was retuned slightly. The Dazzler though was priced steeply, at Rs 70,000 ex-showroom. Perhaps the cost factor was something which didn't appeal to many and Honda has to withdraw the motorcycle from the market.

Honda CBR150R

The 2012 Auto Expo not only saw the introduction of the Dream series motorcycles but also the CBR150R. This baby Ceeber, designed on the lines of the CBR250R, was an instant hit amongst those looking to upgrade from a P220. However, the interest quickly faded as the performance on offer wasn't in line with the motorcycle's sporty intentions. Honda though registered steady sales of the bikes though they eventually had to pull the plug on it in 2017 when it wasn't given the BS-IV update. The CBR150R was priced at Rs 1.23 lakh and didnt have ABS. The new 150cc engine made 18.2hp and 12.66Nm, while the gearbox was a 6-speed unit.

Honda CB Trigger

Again a sporty Honda 150cc machine, this one was reasonably priced. There was also the CBS option provided and the Trigger had good dynamics too. The engine though lacked outright poke. After all, it was still the 14hp motor. The gearbox was a 5-speed unit. Honda launched this motorcycle in 2013 and within a span of two years, had to discontinue the bike. At the time of being discontinued, the Trigger was priced at Rs 74,000.

Honda CB Unicorn 160

This one made an appearance in late 2014. Honda updated it to meet BS-IV compliance in 2017. This was again the first all-new 160cc engine developed by Honda for the Indian market. Like all Honda engines, even this one was smooth but conservative when it came to power numbers; 13.8hp and 13.5Nm is what it made earlier this year before being discontinued. Confused as it is still listed on the HMSI website? It is because someone forgot to remove it. The motorcycle only gets CBS as per the new norms, the bikes boasting engine capacity above 125cc have to have ABS. It made for a fine commuter though and mileage too was decent. The price was Rs 76,000 before being discontinued.