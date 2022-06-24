Hero Passion XTEC launched at Rs 74,590: Gets new hi-tech features

The new Hero Passion XTEC has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 74,590, ex-showroom. It gets several hi-tech features, including a projector LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a feature-rich variant of the Passion motorcycle. The new Hero Passion XTEC has been launched in India at Rs 74,590 for the drum brake variant and Rs 78,990 for the front disc brake variant, ex-showroom. It gets a host of hi-tech features, including a projector LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

According to India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, “The new Hero Passion XTEC is a perfect combination of style, safety, connectivity and comfort”. Talking about the cosmetic changes, the motorcycle gets a new first-in-segment projector LED headlamp with an H-shaped LED DRL. There is also a chromed 3D ‘Passion’ branding along with red rim tapes and five-spoke alloys.

In terms of features, it gets a new all-digital instrument cluster with a blue backlight that offers Bluetooth connectivity and shows call/SMS alerts, phone battery percentage, real-time mileage, service schedule reminder, and low fuel indicator. The motorcycle also gets an integrated USB charging port and a side stand engine cut-off feature.

Powering the new Hero Passion XTEC is the same 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI motor that powers the standard Passion Pro as well. This motor churns out 9 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 9.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it gets Hero’s patented i3S technology as well for better fuel efficiency.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Passion XTec with its new features and a smart design is a compelling product that will excite the country’s youth. Our range of ‘XTec’ products such as the Splendor+ XTec, Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure+ 110 XTec and Destini 125 XTec have received an overwhelming response from customers and we expect the Passion XTec to continue this trend.”

