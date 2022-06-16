Ather Energy opens new retail outlet in Thane

Ather Energy has inaugurated its new retail outlet in Thane, Maharashtra. The Ather 450X and the 450 Plus electric scooters are priced at Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 1.24 lakh, ex-showroom Thane.

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric scooter manufacturers, has inaugurated its new retail outlet in Maharashtra. The company has set up its new Ather Space at Panch Pakhdi in Thane. This experience centre has been opened in association with Jakhete Group and is designed to educate customers about every aspect of the EV while providing a holistic experience in an interactive space.

​With the Ather Space in Thane, the EV maker aims to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support to the owners. The company’s flagship electric scooter, Ather 450X, and the Ather 450 Plus will be available to test ride and purchase in Thane. People in the city can book test ride slots on the company’s official website.

Speaking about the expansion Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Maharashtra is an important market for Ather Energy, and the state’s response to our scooters, the 450X and 450 Plus, has been phenomenal. The expansion is driven by the high demand for the Ather 450 series. We will continue to expand our retail presence in the state and across India to facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs.”

Akshay Jakhete, Director, Jakhete Group, added, “Jakhete Group is ecstatic to join with Ather Energy and their aim of producing world-class electric vehicles. People have been waiting for a high-performance electric two-wheeler with straightforward pricing, and Ather delivers. We’re ecstatic to be a part of this success story, and Ather will soon become a household name for electric two-wheelers across the country.”

