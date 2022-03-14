Ather Energy enters North-East India: Opens first retail outlet in Guwahati

Ather Energy has marked its entry in North-East India with the inauguration of its first retail outlet in Guwahati, Assam. This is Ather Energy’s 31st Experience Centre in the country.

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has marked its entry in the northeastern part of the country. The company has inaugurated its first experience centre of North-East India in the capital city of Assam. Ather Energy’s new retail outlet, Ather Space is located at JKON Building, opposite Sonaram Field, Bharalumukh, Guwahati – 781009, Assam. The Ather Space will provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners.

Moreover, Ather Energy has installed 2 fast-charging points currently at Ather Space, Guwahati, and it plans to add more charging points in the city in the coming months. Ather says that all Ather Grid locations will be strategically placed in key areas of Guwahati and the company will help customers with setting up home charging solutions as well in their apartments. Talking about price, the Ather 450 Plus and the Ather 450X have been priced at Rs 1.31 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom Guwahati (inclusive of FAME-II subsidies).

Speaking on the occasion, Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Assam is by far the most progressive state in the North East and has been on par with states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, in terms of EV registrations. The state has been actively promoting the faster adoption of electric vehicles, which has resulted in increased consumer awareness and demand. Consumers are looking to upgrade to electric scooters that offer a great riding experience as well as advanced features and excellent value.”

He further added, “The Ather 450X and 450 Plus, which provide an improved ride quality and ownership experience than other 125cc ICE scooters, have been receiving a great response across the country. Consumers are understanding the benefits of owning an EV and we are hopeful that more consumers in Guwahati will make the shift to electric scooters in the coming months.” Ather’s brand new experience centre in Guwahati has been opened in association with the SAR Group.

Nitesh Goyal, Director, SAR Group said, “We are delighted to partner with Ather Energy in Guwahati and are excited to be a part of the electric mobility revolution in the two-wheeler space. Ather Energy with its class-leading technology has built a high quality, sustainable and extremely well-performing electric vehicle suitable for all road conditions. With our four decades of experience in the automobile space coupled with the revolutionary product from Ather, we endeavour to provide a best-in-class experience to all our customers.”

