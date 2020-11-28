A Ducati inspired by Lamborghini: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition unveiled

Based on the Diavel 1260 S, the company says the Diavel Lamborghini transfers the core concepts of the Sián FKP37 to the motor cycle world.

Lamborghini and Ducati have announced a new limited-edition motorcycle called the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini—just 630 units will be made. Both Ducati and Lamborghini represent Italian design excellence, and for this motorcycle Ducati designers took inspiration from one of Lamborghini’s most fascinating models: the Sián FKP37

Based on the Diavel 1260 S, the company says the Diavel Lamborghini transfers the core concepts of the Sián FKP37 to the motor cycle world. The wheels, for example, recall those of the car, as do air intakes and radia to rcovers. The paint shades applied to the bike are the same as those used for the Sián FKP37.

Why 630 units?

The Diavel Lamborghini’s livery sports a ‘63’: an important number for Lamborghini that was founded in 1963, and the number that multiplied by ten arrives at the 630 numbered units to be produced by Ducati.

