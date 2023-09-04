2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 accessories list explained

Royal Enfield offers a host of accessories for the new Bullet 350 and here’s what’s on offer to customise the motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been a blank canvas for custom motorcycle builders for many years in India and globally. With the new Bullet 350, nothing has changed and Royal Enfield itself offers a host of accessories to kit up the motorcycle and personalise it.

The list of accessories Royal Enfield offers for the new Bullet 350 covers various aspects such as bodywork, protection, and comfort. Here’s a detailed look at the accessories Royal Enfield offers for the 2023 Bullet 350.

2023 Bullet 350 accessories

Touring windscreen

Starting with the biggest visual accessory Royal Enfield has to offer, the touring windscreen is priced at Rs 3,950. The tall windscreen helps keep the wind off your face and chest, while also offering weather protection to an extent.

Navigation

The next must-have option is the Tripper navigation system Royal Enfield offers. The navigation system is priced at Rs 5,000 and mounts onto the motorcycle right beside the speedometer.

Luggage

Keeping commutes in mind, Royal Enfield offers a hard pannier that mounts on the side of the motorcycle, priced at Rs 2,350. The company also offers a waterproof inner liner for the pannier, priced at Rs 1,150.

Comfort

To make the ride more comfortable, Royal Enfield offers seats, backrests, and wider footpeg options. Unlike the touring seat offers with the 650 range, the Bullet 350 gets a black cover priced at Rs 1,200, a pillion backrest pad priced at Rs 1,050, and deluxe pegs for the rider and pillion, priced at Rs 2,650 a pair.

Crash protection

Royal Enfield offers a wide choice of crash bars for the Bullet 350, finished in either black or chrome. The carshguards are priced between Rs 2.950 and Rs 4,500.

Sump guard

Like all Enfields, the Bullet 350 also gets a choice of sump guards, finished in silver or black. The sump guard is priced at Rs 3,100 for the silver one while the black sump guard costs Rs 3,300.