2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

KTM India has recently launched the new-generation KTM RC 125 in the country. So, how does this new fully-faired Austrian motorcycle fare against its new Japanese rival, the Yamaha R15 V4? Check out here!

KTM India has recently launched the new second-generation KTM RC 125 in the country along with the new-gen RC 200. India is the first country to get these new fully-faired KTMs. But, it’s not only KTM that has prioritised India over other markets for its new motorcycles. Just a few days ago, the all-new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M landed first in India than anywhere else in the world. Both these entry-level supersport motorcycles are very potent but how do they fare against each other. That’s what we are going to find out in this specification-based comparison of the 2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4.

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Engine Specifications

The new-gen KTM RC 125 and the Yamaha R15 V4 get the same engine as their outgoing model, however, with some minor tweaks. The KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that delivers 14.5 PS of power at 9,250 RPM and 12 Nm of torque at 8,000 RPM. The Yamaha R15 V4 gets a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that’s good for 18.4 PS of power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. Both the motorcycle’s engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Dimensions

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Cycle Parts and Features

Yamaha R15 V4’s Instrument Cluster

The new KTM RC 125, as well as the Yamaha R15 V4, gets USD or upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, these fully-faired motorcycles get disc brakes at either end along with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system as standard. In terms of features, both these motorcycles get a new LCD instrument cluster that is loaded with a ton of information. However, it’s the R15 V4’s console that is more feature-rich as it gets Track and Street modes along with Bluetooth connectivity. The Yamaha R15 V4 also gets a traction control system and quick-shifter while the KTM RC 125 features new adjustable handlebars.

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Variants and Price in India

The new 2022 KTM RC 125 has been launched in India at Rs 1.82 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is available in two colour variants, namely Dark Galvano and Ceramic White. The new Yamaha R15 V4 is currently priced between Rs 1.67 lakh – Rs 1.72 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, depending on the colour variant. It is offered in three colours, namely Metallic Red, Dark Knight and Racing Blue. Which entry-level supersport motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

