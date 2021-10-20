2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

KTM India has recently launched the new-generation KTM RC 125 in the country. So, how does this new fully-faired Austrian motorcycle fare against its new Japanese rival, the Yamaha R15 V4? Check out here!

By:Updated: Oct 20, 2021 12:31 PM
KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4

KTM India has recently launched the new second-generation KTM RC 125 in the country along with the new-gen RC 200. India is the first country to get these new fully-faired KTMs. But, it’s not only KTM that has prioritised India over other markets for its new motorcycles. Just a few days ago, the all-new Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M landed first in India than anywhere else in the world. Both these entry-level supersport motorcycles are very potent but how do they fare against each other. That’s what we are going to find out in this specification-based comparison of the 2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4. 

Yamaha R15 V4

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Engine Specifications

The new-gen KTM RC 125 and the Yamaha R15 V4 get the same engine as their outgoing model, however, with some minor tweaks. The KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that delivers 14.5 PS of power at 9,250 RPM and 12 Nm of torque at 8,000 RPM. The Yamaha R15 V4 gets a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that’s good for 18.4 PS of power at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. Both the motorcycle’s engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Dimensions

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Cycle Parts and Features

R15 V4 Instrument ClusterYamaha R15 V4’s Instrument Cluster

The new KTM RC 125, as well as the Yamaha R15 V4, gets USD or upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, these fully-faired motorcycles get disc brakes at either end along with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system as standard. In terms of features, both these motorcycles get a new LCD instrument cluster that is loaded with a ton of information. However, it’s the R15 V4’s console that is more feature-rich as it gets Track and Street modes along with Bluetooth connectivity. The Yamaha R15 V4 also gets a traction control system and quick-shifter while the KTM RC 125 features new adjustable handlebars. 

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Variants and Price in India

The new 2022 KTM RC 125 has been launched in India at Rs 1.82 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is available in two colour variants, namely Dark Galvano and Ceramic White. The new Yamaha R15 V4 is currently priced between Rs 1.67 lakh – Rs 1.72 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, depending on the colour variant. It is offered in three colours, namely Metallic Red, Dark Knight and Racing Blue. Which entry-level supersport motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2022 KTM RC 125 vs Yamaha R15 V4: Price, specs compared

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Land Rover Discovery gets new flagship Metropolitan Edition: What’s new

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

Toyota Innova Crysta limited edition launched: Gets 360-degree camera, HUD, TPMS & more

Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Honda introduces new innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its cars: Details

Volvo Cars launch IPO: Expecting to raise $2.9 billion

Volvo Cars launch IPO: Expecting to raise $2.9 billion

Commercial EVs to be a sought after choice for new buyers this festive season

Commercial EVs to be a sought after choice for new buyers this festive season

2021 VW Polo National Racing Championship goes green after a year of virtual racing

2021 VW Polo National Racing Championship goes green after a year of virtual racing

All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250F officially teased: Launch on 28th October

MG Astor gets 'Car-as-a-platform': In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

MG Astor gets 'Car-as-a-platform': In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

Bridging the information asymmetry gap can reduce vehicular pollution

Bridging the information asymmetry gap can reduce vehicular pollution

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Ather Energy opens experience centre in Mysore, 20th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens experience centre in Mysore, 20th in India: All details

Delhi kicks off month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Delhi kicks off month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign