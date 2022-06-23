2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 officially teased: India launch tomorrow

The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 has been officially teased ahead of its India launch tomorrow, i.e. on June 24, 2022. This fully-faired motorcycle is expected to be priced under Rs 5 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kawasaki recently unveiled the Euro-5/BS6 compliant version of the Ninja 400 in the European markets. Now, within days of its global debut, this Japanese fully-faired motorcycle is coming to the Indian shores. The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on June 24, 2022.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 had been on sale in India previously till December 2019. However, it was discontinued as it couldn’t meet the new BS6 emission norms which kicked in April 2020. Now, after a hiatus of around 2.5 years, it is making a comeback in the Indian market, albeit in an updated avatar.

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets new Lime Green with Ebony and Carbon Gray with Spark Black colour schemes in the global markets with updated graphics and the same are expected to be offered in India as well. Talking about the powertrain, this motorcycle will be powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, FI engine.

This motor churns out 44.3 bhp at 10,000 RPM and 37 Nm of peak torque at 8000 RPM. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it will get a slip and assist clutch as well. It will sport telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle will get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

