2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.99 lakh

The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 BS6 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India but indirectly it will compete against the new-gen KTM RC 390.

Kawasaki has introduced the updated Ninja 400 in the Indian market. The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 made its global debut just a couple of weeks ago and now it has finally arrived on the Indian shores as well. It has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries will commence soon.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 has made a comeback in India after a hiatus of around 2.5 years. Its previous iteration was on sale in India till December 2019. However, it was discontinued later as it couldn’t meet the new BS6 emission norms which kicked in April 2020. The updated Ninja 400 gets a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates.

For instance, it gets two new colour schemes with updated body graphics. They are Lime green with Ebony (KRT Edition) and Metallic Carbon Gray with Spark Black. Powering the motorcycle is an updated BS6 compliant 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, FI engine. This motor churns out 44.3 bhp at 10,000 RPM and 37 Nm of peak torque at 8000 RPM.

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it gets a slip and assist clutch as well. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 doesn’t have any direct rivals in India but indirectly it will compete against the new-gen KTM RC 390.

