US President Donald Trump sworn-in, vows to obliterate radical Islamic terrorism

Donald Trump today assumed office as US President, vowing to obliterate “radical Islamic terrorism” from the face of the earth and made a campaign-like speech in which he promised to restore jobs to Americans and protect borders, a veiled reference to pursuing a tough immigration policy.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth,” Trump said in his inaugural address moments after he was sworn in as the 45th president of the US, succeeding Barack Obama.

Trump had been critical of Obama for not using the term “radical Islam” and repeatedly defended his stand arguing that the phraseology makes a “big difference” in the war against terrorism.

Trump, 70, took the oath of office in front of about 800,000 people who braved chilly weather to gather on the National Mall in the center of the capital to celebrate the rank political outsider, who defied all odds to defeat political heavyweight Hillary Clinton in the November polls.

In his address to the nation from the US Capitol, Trump sought friendship with the nations of the world, but made it clear that the US will do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.

“We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow,” he said in an optimistic and visionary inaugural speech that lasted for over 16 minutes.

Continuing with one of his election campaign theme, Trump said that for many decades, Americans have enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry. “Subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay,” he said.

“We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon. One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions upon millions of American workers left behind,” he added.

And the wealth of the middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed across the entire world.

“But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future. We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power,” Trump said.

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” he said.

Reiterating his pledge to protect borders from the ravages of other countries making American products, stealing its companies, and destroying jobs, Trump said protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.