An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck off Indonesia’s Maluku archipelago on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was recorded 120 km (75 miles) west-northwest of the island of Ternate at 1141 GMT, at a depth of about 23 km, according to the USGS website.