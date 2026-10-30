US intelligence agencies had gathered information suggesting that a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed was helping China gain access to advanced Nvidia AI chips, The New York Times reported. US officials later concluded that the executive, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was working for Chinese intelligence and passing information to Beijing.

Huang said Nvidia’s dealings with Megaspeed were “normal and not unusual”. The report further revealed that Alice Huang, a former senior executive at the Singapore-based company, was suspected of helping China gain access to restricted Nvidia chips and passing information to Beijing.



The NYT report has raised questions about Megaspeed’s business with Nvidia and the possibility that advanced American AI chips were reaching Chinese companies despite US restrictions.

Who is Alice Huang and what are the allegations?

Alice Huang is a Chinese citizen who previously held a senior position at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company. The New York Times reported that US surveillance had found she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang.

This reportedly raised concerns among US officials about whether she could have gained access to sensitive information about Nvidia or the Trump administration’s policy towards China.

According to reports, Jensen Huang was photographed with Alice Huang at a bar in Taipei in 2024. Nvidia also lists Megaspeed as one of its cloud partners on its website.

US officials suspect that Megaspeed and companies linked to it helped Chinese businesses access advanced computing capacity through data centres in Southeast Asia.

Trade records cited by The New York Times show that Megaspeed’s Malaysian affiliate bought at least $4.8 billion worth of AI equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026.

The report further stated that US officials believed Jensen Huang was unaware that Alice Huang was allegedly working for Chinese intelligence. It remains unclear which US agency was monitoring Alice Huang and what information she may have shared with Beijing.

Speaking to the New York Times, John Rizzo, a spokesman for Nvidia, said Jensen Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang were part of his regular work as CEO.

“Jensen’s interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected. Meetings with customers are part of a C.E.O.’s job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year,” Rizzo said.

He added that Nvidia was confident the US government would inform the company if it believed someone posed a threat to American industry.

“Customers like Megaspeed receive ordinary business information — not sensitive Nvidia trade secrets — and zero information relevant to national security,” Rizzo said.

What did Jensen Huang say about his dealings with Megaspeed?

Huang has rejected concerns about Nvidia’s business relationship with Megaspeed, saying the company had followed normal business practices.

According to Reuters, Huang said Nvidia’s dealings with Megaspeed were “normal and not unusual”.

He said the company had checked whether Megaspeed was illegally diverting its AI chips to China. Nvidia had also examined all the locations where Megaspeed had installed its graphics processing units (GPUs). Huang said Nvidia had studied all of Megaspeed’s GPU deployments and counted every one of them.

He added that his interactions with the executive were similar to his usual dealings with Chinese customers and business executives. Alice Huang is no longer associated with Megaspeed, he said.

The company also said customers such as Megaspeed do not receive sensitive trade secrets or information that could affect national security.

Nvidia has repeatedly maintained that it follows US laws and export restrictions. It has also said there is no evidence that its chips are being smuggled into China.

Is Alice Huang related to Jensen Huang?

There is no information in the reports suggesting that Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are related.

Although they share the same surname, the coverage describes their connection as a business relationship between Nvidia’s CEO and a former senior executive at one of its business partners.

Disclaimer: The allegations against Alice Huang are based on The New York Times’ report, which cited people familiar with classified US intelligence findings. The claims have not been independently verified by The Financial Express. Megaspeed and Alice Huang’s responses to the allegations were not available at the time of publication.