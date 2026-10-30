Democrats hold a substantial lead over Republicans among young Americans who say they will vote in the November 3 US midterm elections. But whether that advantage translates into votes will depend on turnout, as fewer young people say they are certain to participate than before the previous two midterm elections.

The fall 2026 Harvard Youth Poll, released by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, found that Democrats lead Republicans by 37 percentage points among likely voters aged 18 to 29. In a generic ballot for the US House of Representatives, 63% preferred the Democratic candidate, compared with 26% who favoured the Republican candidate. Another 10% were undecided.

Among all registered young voters, the Democratic lead was narrower, at 45% to 24%. Only 33% of respondents said they would definitely vote in November, down from 40% ahead of both the 2018 and 2022 midterms.

The findings show a gap between party preference and electoral participation. Democrats have a clear advantage among young people who say they will vote, but lower overall voting intention raises questions about how much of that support will translate into ballots. Republicans, meanwhile, face a significant polling deficit among likely young voters.

The survey is a snapshot of young Americans’ preferences and stated intentions, not a prediction of the national election result. The outcome will also depend on turnout among other age groups and the results of individual congressional races.

Why is youth turnout a key factor in Democratic lead?

The Harvard poll found a 16-percentage-point gap in stated turnout intention between young Democrats and Republicans. Half of young Democrats said they would definitely vote, compared with 34% of young Republicans.

That gap has widened since previous midterm cycles. In the 2022 pre-election poll, the difference was five percentage points; in 2018, it was 11 points.

Turnout intention among young Republicans has fallen particularly sharply. Only 34% said they would definitely vote in 2026, compared with 46% ahead of the 2022 midterms and 43% before the 2018 elections. Among young Democrats, the figure was 50%, slightly below 51% in 2022 and 54% in 2018.

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This difference helps explain why Democrats’ advantage is larger among likely voters than among registered young voters overall. However, stated intention does not guarantee participation. Some respondents who say they will vote may stay home, while others who are uncertain may eventually cast a ballot.

The poll also found differences by gender. Among young men, 31% said they would definitely vote, down from 42% in the 2022 survey. Among young women, the figure was 35%, compared with 37% four years earlier.

Political identity also appears to influence turnout intention within the Republican camp. Half of young Americans who identified with the MAGA movement said they would definitely vote, compared with 29% of non-MAGA Republicans. However, only 31% of young Republicans identified as part of the MAGA movement.

These figures suggest that turnout could shape how much of either party’s support translates into votes. Both parties face the task of persuading young supporters to participate, even as Democrats currently have an advantage in stated voting intention.

What is driving young voters’ dissatisfaction with Trump?

Opposition to President Donald Trump appears to be a major factor behind the Democratic lead. The Harvard poll found that 63% of likely young voters described their congressional vote as opposition to Trump and his policies. Only 14% said their vote represented support for the president, while 17% said he was not much of a factor in their decision.

Among young voters who preferred Democratic control of Congress, 51% said their preference was driven more by opposition to Republicans, while 49% said it was more about supporting Democrats.

The distinction suggests that dissatisfaction with the administration is an important part of the Democratic advantage. It does not necessarily indicate lasting loyalty to the party, which will still need to convince voters that its policies address their concerns.

Economic anxiety appears to be central to that dissatisfaction. Nearly half of young Americans, 49%, said their personal financial situation had worsened since the current administration took office. Only 11% said it had improved.

Young people were also pessimistic about their long-term financial prospects. Just 25% expected to be better off financially than their parents at the same age, while 27% expected to be worse off. Another 25% expected their financial position to be about the same, with the rest unsure.

For the first time in the poll’s history, a larger share expected to be worse off than their parents than expected to do better. The findings point to concerns about economic mobility as well as the cost of everyday expenses.

Dissatisfaction with Trump’s economic performance was widespread. Overall, 77% of young Americans disapproved of his handling of the economy. This included 94% of young Democrats, 83% of independents and 48% of young Republicans.

John Della Volpe, director of polling at Harvard’s Institute of Politics, said in the poll’s release, “Young voters are poised to deliver a sharp rebuke to President Trump, while the broader generation is sending a message to everyone in power.”

He added, “Just one in four young Americans expects to be better off financially than their parents — and with corruption near the top of their concerns, leaders will have to earn trust by making life more affordable and showing whose interests they serve.”

The cost of living ranked as the leading issue for young voters. Among likely young voters, 94% said it was important to their decision, while 90% cited government corruption. Seven in 10 said the cost of living was extremely important to their vote, and 61% said the same about corruption.

Financial pressures were particularly pronounced among young adults who were neither enrolled in college nor held a college degree. Some 57% in this group said their households were struggling to make ends meet or getting by with limited financial security, compared with 38% of college graduates and 37% of college students.

These concerns could influence how young voters assess candidates in competitive House and Senate races. However, the poll does not establish that everyone concerned about living costs or corruption will vote Democratic, or that they will participate in the election.

Which issues could shape young voters’ choices?

The Democratic advantage extends beyond the generic congressional ballot. The Harvard survey found that registered young voters trusted Democrats more than Republicans on most of the issues tested, including healthcare costs, the cost of living, government corruption, immigration enforcement and free and fair elections.

Democrats held a 33-point advantage on trust in handling healthcare costs, a 24-point lead on the cost of living and a 21-point lead on government corruption. They also led by 24 points on free and fair elections and 15 points on immigration enforcement and deportations.

However, young voters expressed dissatisfaction with both parties. Among registered young voters, 66% disapproved of congressional Democrats’ performance, while 74% disapproved of congressional Republicans.

The results suggest that young voters may prefer Democrats on specific issues without being satisfied with the party overall. Democratic candidates will need to show how their proposals could address household costs, economic security and concerns about corruption.

Artificial intelligence and employment are also emerging concerns. The poll found that 64% of young Americans viewed AI-driven job displacement as a serious threat to their long-term financial security. That included 76% of young Democrats and 61% of both young Republicans and independents.

The findings suggest that jobs, wages and workplace security could be important campaign issues, alongside the wider economic impact of AI.

The survey also found support for some economic reforms across party lines. A majority of young Americans supported a national health insurance programme, commonly called Medicare for All, and a 2% annual tax on household wealth above $50 million. Support was strongest among Democrats, although the survey also recorded backing among independents and Republicans.

Yet policy preferences alone may not determine whether young Americans vote. The poll found that only 34% expressed a great deal or a fair amount of trust that the November elections would be conducted fairly and accurately. Forty per cent expressed little or no trust, while 22% were unsure.

Confidence was higher among respondents who said they would definitely vote: 53% trusted that the elections would be fair and accurate. Among those who said they definitely would not vote, just 12% expressed such trust.

Belief in the value of participation showed a similar divide. Two-thirds of likely young voters believed voting and political participation could make a great deal or a fair amount of difference on issues that mattered to them. Among those who said they definitely would not vote, only 8% shared that view.

The findings suggest that some young Americans remain unconvinced that political participation can change their circumstances. Campaigns that connect elections to concrete concerns such as affordability, employment and government accountability could play a role in encouraging participation.

What does Harvard poll tell us about 2026 US midterms?

The Harvard Youth Poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs using the KnowledgePanel, with interviews in English and Spanish from September 30 to October 7, 2026. It covered 2,024 Americans aged 18 to 29. The margin of error was 2.61 percentage points for the full sample and 4.30 points for the 749 respondents classified as likely voters.

The larger margin of error for the likely-voter group is important when interpreting the 63%-to-26% result. The survey shows a substantial Democratic advantage among young people who say they will definitely vote, but it remains a measure of current opinion rather than a precise forecast of Election Day results.

The broader picture is one of strong Democratic support among likely young voters alongside declining overall voting intention. Economic anxiety, dissatisfaction with Trump and concerns about corruption appear to be important factors shaping young Americans’ views.

Whether that support translates into votes will depend on turnout and whether candidates can persuade young people that their concerns can be addressed through political participation. The poll points to an opportunity for Democrats, but the lower level of stated youth turnout means the size of that advantage on Election Day remains uncertain.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Poll findings reflect respondents’ views and stated voting intentions at the time of the survey and do not predict the outcome of the November 2026 US midterm elections. Financial Express Digital does not endorse or oppose any political party, candidate or political position.