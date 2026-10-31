Jio Platforms (JPL) on Friday reported an 8% sequential rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, marking its first earnings disclosure since its listing on the stock exchanges earlier this week.

The company’s net profit rose to Rs 8,389 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 7,764 crore in the April-June quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 7,379 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 3.3% to Rs 40,475 crore from Rs 39,713 crore in the preceding quarter, driven by continued gains in subscriber market share, organic average revenue per user (ARPU) growth and healthy growth in digital services.

The telco’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 4.9% sequentially to Rs 21,879 crore from Rs 20,865 crore in the first quarter of FY27, supported by revenue growth and operating leverage.

The Ebitda margin improved 80 basis points sequentially to 54.1%, marking a 250-basis-point increase year-on-year.

“We warmly welcome our new shareholders to the Jio Platforms family as we enter a new era as a listed company. This quarter’s results continue to reflect the strength of our 5G network, and the growing reach of our broadband and digital services,” Akash M. Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms, said.

“Ahead of the curve investment on next generation technologies has been the foundation of Jio’s success over the past decade. We would continue to build our capabilities across satellite communications, 6G intellectual property and AI embedded in our core voice and data services as we create lasting value for all our stakeholders,” he added.

Ambani also indicated that JPL was looking to expand its international business through a capital-light approach. Rather than adopting the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the company intends to pursue a managed services partner route for its overseas ambitions.

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Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), the telecom arm that accounts for the bulk of JPL’s financial performance, reported a 4.7% sequential increase in Ebitda to Rs 20,505 crore from Rs 19,590 crore.

Its profit after tax rose 7.2% to Rs 7,722 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 7,167 crore in the preceding quarter.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of JPL which commands the lion’s share of its financials, saw Ebitda rise 4.7% sequentially to Rs 20,505 crore from Rs 19,590 crore in Q1. PAT grew 7.2% at Rs 7,722 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 7,167 crore in Q1.

Revenue grew 3.2% sequentially to Rs 35,307 crore from Rs 34,212 crore. The Ebitda margin improved to 58.1% from 57.3% in the June quarter, an increase of 80 basis points.

Jio added 9.1 million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total customer base to 542.4 million. Monthly subscriber churn remained unchanged at 1.6%.

Average revenue per user (Arpu), a key indicator of telecom operators’ financial performance, rose to Rs 218.8 from Rs 215.6 in the previous quarter. The company attributed the improvement to a better subscriber mix and higher usage, partly offset by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers.

The company’s 5G subscriber base increased by 15 million during the quarter to 300 million, compared with 285 million at the end of the June quarter. Jio said it accounted for 51% of the industry’s total customer market share and 60% of the 5G customer market share in the country.

JioAirFiber’s subscriber base reached 15.1 million homes in September, adding 1.1 million connections over the previous quarter’s 14 million.

The total number of premises connected to Jio’s fixed broadband network rose to 30 million from 28.6 million in the June quarter.

The management said India’s home broadband market offered significant headroom for growth, with penetration currently at around 20% and the potential to reach approximately 46% in the coming years. AirFiber, it said, would play a crucial role in expanding the company’s presence in the segment.

Data consumption also continued to rise. Average monthly data usage per subscriber increased to 44.2 GB from 43.7 GB in the previous quarter, supported by the expansion of the 5G and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriber bases.

Total wireless data consumption climbed to 71.3 billion GB in the September quarter from 69.4 billion GB in Q1FY27. Voice consumption, meanwhile, remained flat sequentially at 1.52 trillion minutes.