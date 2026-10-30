Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, suspended deposits and withdrawals on Thursday after reporting a suspected security breach. The incident prompted stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle to freeze more than $2.38 billion worth of digital assets linked to the breach.

Binance said it was investigating a possible security issue but assured users that their funds remained safe. The exchange estimated the total impact of the incident at around $6.3 billion. However, this figure does not mean that the entire amount was stolen.

The actual amount of cryptocurrency taken by hackers remains unclear.

North Korean hacking group suspected behind Binance attack

TRM Labs has attributed the attack with high confidence to TraderTraitor, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group. The company reached this conclusion after examining information from blockchain transactions and other sources.

The FBI had earlier identified the same group as being behind the $1.5 billion Bybit hack in February 2025, according to TRM Labs.

The firm said the Binance attack had several similarities with earlier cyberattacks linked to North Korea. These included preparations made well before the theft and transaction signatures obtained in advance.

According to TRM Labs, around $6.36 billion worth of digital assets were moved from Binance wallets across 10 different blockchains. Most of the money was transferred within around 20 minutes.

The investigation also found that preparations for the attack had started at least 36 hours before the theft.

Tether, Circle and Ripple freeze billions

Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin, said it had frozen nearly $1.57 billion worth of assets linked to the incident. Circle, which issues the USDC stablecoin, froze more than $800 million.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said the company had taken the action in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

Binance co-founder Yi He also said that Ripple had frozen around $200 million worth of assets connected to the incident.

Binance, however, gave a higher estimate of the amount frozen. The exchange said around $3 billion worth of cryptocurrency had been frozen on the blockchain with the help of its partners.

These figures refer to assets that have been blocked or frozen. They do not confirm how much money was actually stolen during the suspected attack.

How did the suspected hack happen?

Binance has shared some early findings about how the security breach may have happened.

According to its preliminary investigation, an attacker may have gained access to the company’s systems through a compromised laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer.

The laptop may have allowed the attacker to enter a service container and submit unauthorised withdrawal transactions.

Binance has not completed its investigation, and the details could change as the company examines the incident further.

Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s co-founder who is no longer involved in managing the company, also said publicly that the incident appeared to be a hack.

Binance has more than 335 million registered users

The cryptocurrency exchange says it has more than 335 million registered users across the world.

However, Binance.US, which operates as a separate cryptocurrency exchange, said it was not affected by the incident.

Can the frozen money be recovered?

Freezing the cryptocurrency is only the first step. Stablecoin companies such as Tether and Circle can block specific tokens and prevent them from being transferred.

However, recovering the frozen money could be much more difficult.

Legal experts have raised questions about who will have the right to claim the frozen funds, particularly when the money is linked to different countries. There are also concerns about how authorities would deal with competing claims from customers and other parties.

Binance has said it will cover the losses caused by the incident. The company also plans to release an updated proof of reserves once it completes the work needed to address the security issue.

How does this compare with Binance’s 2022 hack?

The latest incident has also brought back memories of Binance’s major security breach in 2022.

In that incident, hackers stole around $570 million worth of BNB, Binance’s own cryptocurrency, by exploiting a weakness in a cross-chain bridge.

Binance managed to freeze only around $7 million of the stolen amount at the time.