Pakistani villager doesn’t speak a word of English yet imitates Tony Greig spectacularly; watch video

While the Pakistan cricket team is busy celebrating their ICC Champions Trophy win, a villager there is making headlines too. In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, this Pakistani villager can be seen imitating the former England captain and commentator Tony Greig. What makes the incident noteworthy is the fact that he doesn’t speak a single word of English otherwise. The video which was posted by Humaira Masihuddin, who going by her Twitter profile, is a Lawyer and Criminology Consultant and Visiting faculty and trainer Police College Sihala, mostly got a warm response from Twitterati. However, Financial Express.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Tha caption of the video reads, “Amazing imitation of Tony Grieg s commentary in English by a villager who does not speak a word of English.” The villager starts his commentary by saying, “Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar..Chaminda Vaas in the strike ..ran into the crowd for four …Pakistan four for no loss,” and thereby evoked the nostalgia of the 90s when a cricket match was incomplete without Tony Greig’s voice. Not only did he get the accent right but he even caught the finest details and modulations in the commentary.

Amazing imitation of tony Grieg s commentary in English by a villager who does not speak a word of English pic.twitter.com/jLKo21R6GG — Humaira Masihuddin (@HMasihuddin) June 18, 2017

Anthony William Greig who was popularly known as Tony Greig was born in Queenstown, South Africa and qualified to play for the English national team by virtue of his Scottish parentage. The 6-feet-6-inch tall batting all-rounder was one of the finest cricketers of his generation and went on to captain the England side between 1975 and 1977. He scored 3,599 runs from 58 Tests at an average of 40.43 including 8 centuries and also picked up 141 wickets. After retiring from cricket, Greig turned into a commentator and went on to become a legend along with Australian Richie Benaud.

A long-term sufferer from epilepsy, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2012 and passed away in Sydney, New South Wales, on 29 December 2012, aged 66.