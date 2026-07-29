India’s boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has produced three fresh medallists.

Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam all reached the semi-finals on Tuesday, ensuring themselves at least bronze medals under Commonwealth Games boxing rules. Their victories also took India’s guaranteed boxing medal tally to four, with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain having already secured a place in the semi-finals.

While the colour of their medals remains undecided, each boxer arrives at this stage with a different journey.

Preeti Pawar: India’s highest-ranked hope

Among the trio, Preeti Pawar entered Glasgow with the biggest reputation.

The world No. 3 and Asian Games bronze medallist barely gave Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde an opportunity in the women’s 54kg quarter-final, forcing standing counts before cruising to a unanimous-decision victory.

Still only in her early twenties, the 22-year-old has steadily established herself as one of India’s brightest prospects in women’s boxing and is widely viewed as a genuine medal contender for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Preeti Pawar dominates the Women's Boxing 54kg Quarter-final to guarantee another medal for #TeamIndia. Next stop: Gold. 🏅



Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/CqeLzwE7Qx — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 28, 2026

Priya Ghanghas: The fighter who refuses to panic

If Preeti dominated, Priya Ghanghas impressed for different reasons.

Facing Scotland’s Niamh Mitchell in front of a partisan home crowd, the 20-year-old Indian lost the opening round before responding with composure, winning the final two rounds to complete a 4-1 comeback victory in the women’s 60kg category.

That ability to recover under pressure has become one of Priya’s defining traits, making her one of India’s most dependable tournament competitors.

Priya Ghanghas storms into the Women's 60kg Semi-finals with a commanding win over Niamh Mitchell, securing another medal for India. 🔥



Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/AA9HPVxH2W — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 28, 2026

Jadumani Singh: The quiet achiever

Jadumani Singh may not yet enjoy the recognition of India’s established boxing stars, but his performances suggest that could soon change.

The Manipuri boxer, ranked world No. 8, defeated Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale by unanimous decision to book a semi-final berth in the men’s 55kg division.

The 23-year-old’s victory guarantees the biggest medal of his international career so far and places him firmly among India’s emerging boxing names.

Jadumani Singh powers into the Men's 55kg Semi-finals with a dominant 5-0 Quarter-final victory, assuring India of another medal. 👊



Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/7eyDOQi2ZV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 28, 2026

A new generation taking over

For years, Indian boxing was defined by names such as Mary Kom, Vijender Singh and, more recently, Lovlina Borgohain, the last of whom received a bye in her opening round.

However, Glasgow 2026 has offered a reminder that the next generation is already ready.

Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas and Jadumani Singh have all guaranteed themselves Commonwealth Games medals before reaching their respective finals. Whether those medals become bronze, silver or gold will be decided later this week, but their performances have already strengthened India’s reputation as one of the sport’s emerging powers.

With Los Angeles 2028 now firmly on the horizon, Glasgow could well be remembered as the tournament where the Indian boxing stars announced themselves to a wider audience.