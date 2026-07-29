France’s appointment of Zinedine Zidane as national football team head coach was never expected to hinge on money. Yet behind one of football’s most anticipated managerial appointments lies an unusual governance story.

The 54-year-old officially succeeded Didier Deschamps after the French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed his appointment on Tuesday, ending years of speculation linking the 1998 World Cup winner with the national team’s top job. But before the deal could be completed, French lawmakers had to address an unexpected hurdle, a newly introduced salary cap that would have prevented the federation from paying Zidane market rates.

Salary cap creates unexpected obstacle

Just days before Zidane’s appointment, the French Parliament adopted legislation capping the annual gross salary of employees and executives at national sporting federations at €450,000.

Recognising that such a limit could make it difficult to recruit elite coaches, the legislation included a specific exemption mechanism. The provision allows the French sports minister to authorise higher salaries for strategically important positions, including the head coach of the men’s national football team.

French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari publicly backed the exemption, describing Zidane’s appointment as “an opportunity” for French football and acknowledging that international coaching appointments operate in a different financial market.

The exemption effectively removed the final administrative hurdle before the FFF could complete one of the biggest appointments in international football.

France bets on its biggest football icon

Zidane arrives after one of the most successful managerial careers in modern club football, having won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018 before adding another La Liga title during his second spell in charge.

His appointment also fulfils a long-held ambition. Zidane had repeatedly stated over the past decade that coaching France remained his ultimate managerial goal.

He inherits a squad packed with attacking talent, including captain Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, following France’s semi-final exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

While Didier Deschamps leaves after guiding France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title, the 2021 UEFA Nations League trophy and multiple major finals, Zidane’s challenge will be to convert one of Europe’s most talented squads into another title-winning side.

France’s first competitive matches under Zidane are scheduled for September in the UEFA Nations League, marking the beginning of one of the most closely watched managerial eras in international football.