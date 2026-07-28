West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves produced one of the most extraordinary spells in Test cricket history, becoming the first bowler on record to deliver five consecutive wicket maidens as he dismantled Pakistan during the opening Test in Trinidad. He later revealed captain Roston Chase’s advice that led to him taking five wickets without conceding a run.

The 31-year-old right-arm seamer ripped through Pakistan’s batting order on the third day, claiming what was his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests while engineering a dramatic collapse that transformed the contest.

How Greaves rewrote the record books

Pakistan looked firmly in command at 244/3, with Shan Masood having just brought up his century and the visitors appearing set to build a substantial first-innings lead in reply to West Indies’ 311. Greaves had other ideas.

He first removed Masood before dismissing Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman and Mohammad Rizwan in successive overs without conceding a run. Returning immediately after lunch, he had Mohammad Abbas caught behind to complete an unprecedented sequence of five consecutive wicket maidens.

No bowler in Test cricket’s recorded history had previously achieved the feat. The previous benchmark was England fast bowler Stuart Broad’s run of four straight wicket maidens against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2016.

Greaves eventually finished with his maiden Test five-for as Pakistan were bowled out for 282, surrendering control of the match.

Captain’s advice sparked historic spell

Speaking after the day’s play, Greaves revealed the simple message from captain Roston Chase before the spell.

“When I came on captain Roston Chase just said, ‘continue to be disciplined in what you are doing’ and see if I can get some wickets for the team,” Greaves said.

“The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand the team looks to me to be that solid player for them and try to dig us out of situations.”

The West Indies all-rounder admitted reaching his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket was a special milestone.

“To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I’m really happy, but there’s still a lot of work to do in the game,” he added.

Pakistan fight back despite collapse

Although Greaves’ spell handed West Indies the first-innings advantage, Pakistan’s bowlers responded strongly before stumps.

The hosts closed Day 3 at 126/7 in their second innings, holding an overall lead of 155 runs, with Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach unbeaten overnight.

Even so, Greaves’ remarkable burst remains the defining moment of the Test so far, one that has secured him a place in cricket’s record books with a spell unlike any previously seen in the longest format.