FIFA has unveiled plans to create a new commercial entity valued at around $20 billion, with the aim of selling up to a 20% minority stake to outside investors while retaining full control over the governing body itself, according to Reuters. FIFA says the move will unlock billions of dollars for investment in football development worldwide.

However, the proposal has triggered an immediate backlash from UEFA, which argues that the commercial rights to the world’s biggest football tournaments should not be treated as financial assets. The disagreement has opened a fresh rift between football’s two most powerful governing organisations.

The governing body, reportedly intends to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a company that will oversee the commercial and event operations of its competitions. FIFA will retain control of the business but plans to sell up to a 20% minority stake, aiming to raise as much as $4.2 billion from private investors.

According to FIFA, all net proceeds generated from the investment will be channelled back into football development programmes across its 211 member associations.

FIFA bets on commercial expansion

The proposal marks one of the biggest structural changes in FIFA’s commercial model since the World Cup became the sport’s financial engine.

FIFA said the new entity will manage the commercial rights attached to tournaments, while governance of football, competition rules, the international calendar and sporting decisions will remain directly under FIFA’s control.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the proposed move as a way to spread football’s growing commercial wealth beyond its traditional power centres.

“Football is the world’s most popular sport and an extraordinary engine of human and social development,” Infantino said, adding that the proposal would help “democratise football worldwide” by creating greater funding opportunities for national associations.

The organisation said member associations could eventually access up to $20 million each in one-off capital funding for infrastructure, coaching, national teams, grassroots programmes and women’s football. FIFA expects that ceiling to increase to $24 million during the 2035-38 commercial cycle.

The plan comes after the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico generated record commercial returns for FIFA, reinforcing the tournament’s position as one of global sport’s most valuable properties.

UEFA launches blistering attack

The announcement immediately triggered a sharp response from UEFA, exposing fresh tensions between European football’s governing body and FIFA.

UEFA criticised the proposal, arguing that football’s governing institutions should not treat the sport as a commercial asset for investors.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade,” UEFA said in a statement, adding that football “is not FIFA’s to sell.”

The proposal has also attracted political criticism. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham argued that the World Cup belonged to supporters rather than investors, while sports finance academics questioned whether a not-for-profit governing body should monetise its flagship competitions in this manner.

FIFA rejected suggestions that control of the World Cup was being diluted, stressing that outside investors would hold only minority interests in the subsidiary and would have no operational authority over football matters.

The governing body confirmed it is working with JPMorgan on the transaction, while Thrive Eternal, an investment vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner, is expected to lead the investor group. Former Liberty Media chief executive Greg Maffei has also been advising FIFA on the project.

The proposal will now be presented to FIFA’s member associations and the FIFA Council, which will have the final say on whether the restructuring proceeds.