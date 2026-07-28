India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has climbed to 10 medals after an impressive run across weightlifting, para athletics and athletics in Glasgow.

The Indian contingent has so far secured two gold, five silver and three bronze medals, with Mirabai Chanu leading the charge by winning India’s first gold of the Games before Sharmila Dhankar scripted history as the country’s first-ever Commonwealth Games para athletics champion.

Weightlifting has emerged as India’s most successful discipline, contributing six medals, while para athletics delivered a historic double podium.

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India medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2026

Athlete Event Sport Medal Jhandu Kumar Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold Raja Muthupandi Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Weightlifting Silver Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Sharmila Dhankar Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump Athletics Silver Shilpa Shyla Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Weightlifting Silver

India medal tally by sport

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Weightlifting 1 4 1 6 Para Athletics 1 0 1 2 Athletics 0 1 0 1 Para Powerlifting 0 0 1 1 Total 2 5 3 10

Where does India stand?

With 10 medals in the bag, India continues to climb the Glasgow 2026 medal standings as athletics, boxing and the remaining weightlifting events offer further podium opportunities over the coming days. They are currently placed eighth on the tally with Australia, England, Canada, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Malaysia placed above it.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 26 13 20 59 2 England 8 13 11 32 3 Canada 7 8 6 21 4 Nigeria 6 4 0 10 5 Scotland 5 4 2 11 6 South Africa 3 3 5 11 7 Malaysia 3 0 2 5 8 India 2 5 3 10

The biggest attraction remains Neeraj Chopra, who will return to Commonwealth Games action after missing Birmingham 2022 through injury. The Olympic and world champion headlines India’s athletics challenge alongside Murali Sreeshankar, Animesh Kujur, Parul Chaudhary, Gulveer Singh and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, all aiming to add to India’s medal haul.