India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has climbed to 10 medals after an impressive run across weightlifting, para athletics and athletics in Glasgow.

The Indian contingent has so far secured two gold, five silver and three bronze medals, with Mirabai Chanu leading the charge by winning India’s first gold of the Games before Sharmila Dhankar scripted history as the country’s first-ever Commonwealth Games para athletics champion.

Weightlifting has emerged as India’s most successful discipline, contributing six medals, while para athletics delivered a historic double podium.

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India medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2026

AthleteEventSportMedal
Jhandu KumarMen’s HeavyweightPara PowerliftingBronze
Rishikanta SinghMen’s 60kgWeightliftingSilver
Mirabai ChanuWomen’s 48kgWeightliftingGold
Raja MuthupandiMen’s 65kgWeightliftingSilver
Gyaneshwari YadavWomen’s 53kgWeightliftingSilver
Bindyarani DeviWomen’s 58kgWeightliftingBronze
Sharmila DhankarWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
Sarvesh KushareMen’s High JumpAthleticsSilver
Shilpa ShylaWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsBronze
Valluri Ajaya BabuMen’s 79kgWeightliftingSilver

India medal tally by sport

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Weightlifting1416
Para Athletics1012
Athletics0101
Para Powerlifting0011
Total25310

Where does India stand?

With 10 medals in the bag, India continues to climb the Glasgow 2026 medal standings as athletics, boxing and the remaining weightlifting events offer further podium opportunities over the coming days. They are currently placed eighth on the tally with Australia, England, Canada, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Malaysia placed above it.

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RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia26132059
2England8131132
3Canada78621
4Nigeria64010
5Scotland54211
6South Africa33511
7Malaysia3025
8India25310

The biggest attraction remains Neeraj Chopra, who will return to Commonwealth Games action after missing Birmingham 2022 through injury. The Olympic and world champion headlines India’s athletics challenge alongside Murali Sreeshankar, Animesh Kujur, Parul Chaudhary, Gulveer Singh and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, all aiming to add to India’s medal haul.