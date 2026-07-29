India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has climbed to 12 after another productive day in Glasgow, with athletics and weightlifting adding to the country’s growing haul.

Distance runner Gulveer Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 10,000m, while Harjinder Kaur upgraded her Birmingham 2022 bronze to a silver in the women’s 69kg weightlifting event.

India now has two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, with weightlifting continuing to lead the charge while para athletics and athletics have also delivered podium finishes.

India medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2026

AthleteEventSportMedal
Jhandu KumarMen’s HeavyweightPara PowerliftingBronze
Rishikanta SinghMen’s 60kgWeightliftingSilver
Mirabai ChanuWomen’s 48kgWeightliftingGold
Raja MuthupandiMen’s 65kgWeightliftingSilver
Gyaneshwari YadavWomen’s 53kgWeightliftingSilver
Bindyarani DeviWomen’s 58kgWeightliftingBronze
Sharmila DhankarWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
Sarvesh KushareMen’s High JumpAthleticsSilver
Shilpa K ShylaWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsBronze
Valluri Ajaya BabuMen’s 79kgWeightliftingSilver
Harjinder KaurWomen’s 69kgWeightliftingSilver
Gulveer SinghMen’s 10,000mAthleticsSilver

India medal tally by sport

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Weightlifting1517
Athletics0202
Para Athletics1012
Para Powerlifting0011
Total27312

Where does India stand?

With 12 medals, India sits ninth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after Day 6.

Australia continues to dominate the table with 80 medals, while Canada and England occupy the remaining podium positions. India has strengthened its tally through consistent performances in weightlifting and athletics, with boxing also guaranteeing multiple medals heading into the final stages of the competition.

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia35182780
2Canada13101235
3England10181543
4Scotland74415
5Nigeria64212
6Malaysia52310
7South Africa47516
8New Zealand37313
9India27312

What’s next for India?

India’s medal hopes remain alive across multiple disciplines.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is yet to begin his Commonwealth Games campaign and headlines India’s athletics contingent alongside Murali Sreeshankar, Animesh Kujur, Parul Chaudhary and Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

The boxing squad has also guaranteed multiple medals after four Indians reached the semi-finals, while the remaining athletics and para events offer further opportunities for India to climb the medal standings in Glasgow.