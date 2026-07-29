India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has climbed to 12 after another productive day in Glasgow, with athletics and weightlifting adding to the country’s growing haul.

Distance runner Gulveer Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s 10,000m, while Harjinder Kaur upgraded her Birmingham 2022 bronze to a silver in the women’s 69kg weightlifting event.

India now has two gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, with weightlifting continuing to lead the charge while para athletics and athletics have also delivered podium finishes.

India medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2026

Athlete Event Sport Medal Jhandu Kumar Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold Raja Muthupandi Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Weightlifting Silver Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Sharmila Dhankar Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump Athletics Silver Shilpa K Shyla Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Weightlifting Silver Harjinder Kaur Women’s 69kg Weightlifting Silver Gulveer Singh Men’s 10,000m Athletics Silver

India medal tally by sport

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Weightlifting 1 5 1 7 Athletics 0 2 0 2 Para Athletics 1 0 1 2 Para Powerlifting 0 0 1 1 Total 2 7 3 12

Where does India stand?

With 12 medals, India sits ninth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after Day 6.

Australia continues to dominate the table with 80 medals, while Canada and England occupy the remaining podium positions. India has strengthened its tally through consistent performances in weightlifting and athletics, with boxing also guaranteeing multiple medals heading into the final stages of the competition.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 35 18 27 80 2 Canada 13 10 12 35 3 England 10 18 15 43 4 Scotland 7 4 4 15 5 Nigeria 6 4 2 12 6 Malaysia 5 2 3 10 7 South Africa 4 7 5 16 8 New Zealand 3 7 3 13 9 India 2 7 3 12

What’s next for India?

India’s medal hopes remain alive across multiple disciplines.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is yet to begin his Commonwealth Games campaign and headlines India’s athletics contingent alongside Murali Sreeshankar, Animesh Kujur, Parul Chaudhary and Tajinderpal Singh Toor.

The boxing squad has also guaranteed multiple medals after four Indians reached the semi-finals, while the remaining athletics and para events offer further opportunities for India to climb the medal standings in Glasgow.