Gulveer Singh etched his name into Indian athletics history by becoming the country’s first-ever medallist in the men’s 10,000m race at the Commonwealth Games, claiming silver at Glasgow 2026 after a gutsy run in testing conditions.

The 27-year-old clocked 27:49.78 to finish second behind Australia’s Ky Robinson, who won gold in 27:48.93, while Isle of Man’s David Mullarkey secured bronze in 27:50.28. Battling relentless rain and a slippery track at Scotstoun Stadium, Gulveer stayed with the lead pack before producing a strong finish over the closing laps.

The result also helped India continue its medal surge at Glasgow 2026 while marking another milestone in Gulveer’s rapidly growing career.

From Uttar Pradesh to India’s distance-running standard bearer

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Gulveer has emerged as India’s leading long-distance runner over the past few seasons, steadily rewriting national records and challenging the country’s traditional limitations in endurance events.

Training extensively in the United States at Colorado Springs, Gulveer has transformed into one of Asia’s premier distance runners, combining altitude training with an increasingly aggressive racing style.

His breakthrough came with consistent performances on the Asian circuit before he established himself globally by regularly competing against elite international fields.

National records and major achievements

Gulveer enters the Commonwealth Games as India’s most accomplished active distance runner.

His achievements include:

First Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in men’s 10,000m (Silver, Glasgow 2026)

Asian champion in both 5,000m and 10,000m (2025)

Bronze medal, 10,000m, Asian Games 2022

Bronze medal, 5,000m, Asian Championships 2023

National record holder in the 3,000m, 5,000m and 10,000m

10,000m national record: 27:00.22 (March 2025)

Indoor 5,000m national and Asian record: 12:59.77

Outdoor 5,000m national record: 13:03.93

First Indian to run a sub-60-minute half marathon, clocking 59:42 at the New York City Half Marathon in March 2026

40th place at the 2026 World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee

A landmark moment for Indian athletics

While India has produced several accomplished middle-distance and track athletes over the decades, the men’s 10,000m had remained a blank spot at the Commonwealth Games until Gulveer’s breakthrough in Glasgow.

His silver medal is expected to strengthen India’s growing reputation in distance running, an area that has traditionally been dominated by East African athletes.

With the Los Angeles Olympics cycle now underway, Gulveer’s consistent improvement places him among India’s strongest prospects in endurance athletics over the coming years.