Rajasthan’s famed Pushkar Mela to start on Oct 28

The popular Pushkar Mela will commence from October 28, 2017 in Pushkar near Ajmer on the auspicious ‘Ashtmi’ or the eighth day of lunar calendar. The fair will be eight-day-long and conclude on November 4. Pushkar Mela is organised by Rajasthan Tourism and District Administration every year, for celebrating the years old traditions and treasures of the state. This vibrant festival, also known as the Pushkar Camel Fair or Pushkar Fair, is a colourful and vibrant display of unique exhibitions, competitions and events. Besides, the fair is renowned for being one of the world’s largest cattle fair.

The eight-day festival will witness a melange of cultural and adventure activities like Harmony Marathon (From Dargah Shareef in Ajmer to Brahma Temple in Pushkar) in the morning, hot air balloon flights, Nagada Vadan, Pooja at different temples, Mandana competition, football match with foreigners, adventure sports and activites at adventure zone, Shilgram handicrafts bazaar, Deepdaan, Rangoli, Maha Arti, Pushkar Abhishek at Pushkar Sarovar, spiritual walks, rural sports, exhibitions, cultural performances by the locals, as well as live musical performances by famous local and international artists.

A signature tune called the Pushkar ki Pukaar, created especially for this year’s festival will debut across the festival giving the festival a unique musical identity. This year the Pushkar Fair also debuts an elevated sitting arena with specially designed tented viewing galleries for visitors. Crafted with comfort in mind, this arena takes into account all modern amenities visitors may require to enjoy their Pushkar experience.

Pushkar Mela is among the most visited festivals in India and attracts domestic and foreign tourists with its presentation of culture, adventure and rural economy. From 3.5 lakh domestic visitors in 2010, the fair attracted over five lakh domestic visitors in 2015. Correspondingly the number of foreign tourists increased from nearly 6,000 to 12,000. This year, the tourism department is expecting an increase of 10 per cent footfall on account of robust marketing of the festival. The festival is also being promoted through domestic and international travel marts.

During the fair, lakhs of people from rural India flock to Pushkar, along with camel and cattle for several days of livestock trading, horse dealing, pilgrimage and religious festival. The camel and cattle trading is at its peak during the first half of festival period. During the latter half, religious activities dominate the scenario.