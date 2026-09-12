Compiled by Madhushree Goswami

Where faces become stories

September 17–23, Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House, New Delhi, 11 am–8pm

Heads: Every Face Holds a Story is a group art exhibition curated by Amrita Kochhar and presented by Nayan Naveli Gallery. It explores works of artists, showing identity, emotion, memory and imagination through portraiture, abstraction and symbolism.

Come curious, leave thinking

September 13, Backspace, Ahmedabad, 4 pm

It’s That Simple isn’t a usual comedy show but a conversation you might have been avoiding. From love and careers to family, ageing and happiness, the show is hosted by Aneri Thakkar, who brings real opinions, unexpected questions, live activities and plenty of laughs to the stage.

A tender story about love and identity

September 18, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, 7 pm

Dancing With Dad is a poignant story of love, connection and letting go directed by Maneesh Verma. The story is about Noor, a neurodivergent young boy, and his father, a contemporary dancer, as they navigate everyday life, anxieties and the complexities of their bond. The act is a moving exploration of identity, parenthood and the ties that hold us together.

Migration on screen

September 16, Bangalore International Centre,

Bengaluru, 6.30 pm–8pm

The film Départ takes audiences to Mahé, a former French colony on India’s Malabar Coast, to explore how colonial histories continue to shape everyday life. Filmmaker Mrinalini Tewari examines migration and traces of a past that refuse to disappear.

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Yuvan’s music, reimagined

September 19, SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai, 7pm

Yuvan’s Walking Through The Rainbow — A Symphonic Experience brings the unforgettable musical world of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja to life through the grandeur of a live orchestra.